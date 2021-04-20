NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Many people feel Belichick won't be interested in making a dramatic move up the board to select a quarterback. They cite the fact that Belichick has never taken a quarterback in the first round in his 26 years as a head coach.

While a blockbuster trade is probably unlikely, I don't feel the history has any relevance here at all. For the bulk of his time in New England, Belichick has had the luxury of having Tom Brady as his starting quarterback. In the majority of those drafts it would have been foolish to take a quarterback in the first round, let alone trade up for one.

Even in Brady's later years the presence of Jimmy Garoppolo greatly reduced the need to use a high pick on a quarterback. Only after Garoppolo was traded midway through the 2017 season was there a need, so honestly we're talking about three drafts – 2018-2020 – when Belichick would have been in the market for a first-round quarterback. In those years the Patriots were set to pick at 23 and 31 (2018), 32 (2019) and 23 (2020), respectively, heading into the drafts. Belichick could have taken Lamar Jackson (32 to Baltimore) with either 23 or 31 in 2018. In 2019 and 2020 he didn't pass on anyone of note with the possible exception of Jalen Hurts, who went 53rd to Philadelphia in 2020. A year earlier he took Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round, but aside from Kyler Murray at the top there were no strong options in the class.