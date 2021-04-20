Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

Who can New England take in the draft to develop into half the player [Julian] Edelman was, or could Jakobi Meyers be given the chance to keep developing into a player to help fill the monumental gap left behind? Marc Saez

With JE11 retired, should the Patriots go after someone like Elijah Moore from Ole Miss or another slot receiver in the draft? Matthew Burns

The Patriots almost certainly will target at least one receiver in this draft, and would have anyway, regardless of Edelman's situation. Now that he's retired, that likelihood has increased, in my estimation.

Any number of players could be viewed as "Edelman-type receivers," but it's difficult to say with any reliability who New England likes or doesn't like. Remember, Edelman wasn't on anyone's draft radar when the Patriots took him in 2009's seventh round. So, it's a good bet that they're looking at players whose names you recognize and others you probably don't. Which ones end up on the roster is a question that'll be answered by the end of next weekend. I'm anxious to see who these young men might be.

At the same time, I would also advise you not to forget about someone already on the roster, namely Gunner Olszewski. Entering his third season, he's coming off an All-Pro punt return campaign, but has yet to have an extended opportunity to showcase his receiving skills.

Like Edelman, Olszewski played another position in college (defensive back) and is still learning the nuances of wide receiver. However, he's a tremendous athlete and could still have his best football ahead of him, much like Edelman did at this stage of his career. Meyers is another developing talent, although I see him less as an Edelman clone than Olszewski. Erik Scalavino

Is [quarterback] Trey Lance a possibility for the Patriots [in the upcoming NFL Draft]? It seems like the 49ers will take Justin Fields. Do you think that trading up to 4 and taking Lance is a real possibility? Billy Schmidt

At this point, almost anything is possible. The question is, what's more likely: trading up to the fourth overall spot (or somewhere else in the top 10) or remaining where the Patriots are at 15? My sense is the latter, although, the way this offseason has taken us all by surprise, I'm not ruling anything out until we get to draft night next Thursday. If I were you, I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for New England to move up, but keep a glimmer of that hope alive in the back of your mind. Erik Scalavino

If the Patriots stay put at 15, I like either [cornerback Jaycee] Horn or [linebacker Micah] Parsons. They need to look in the future to replace [Stephon] Gilmore and [Dont'a] Hightower. If they trade down and get maybe a second and future draft pick in 2022, three players have my interest: Amari Rodgers, Trey Sermon, and Chazz Surratt. Could they get all three and what do you think of these players? John LaFond

It's difficult enough to predict who's going to be selected in Round 1 each year, let alone later rounds. As I've already stated, almost anything is possible at this point. So, yeah, in theory, New England could wind up with your three preferred players, but just as likely, all three could be gone by the time the Patriots pick in the second round or later. Where you should focus more of your attention is at the top. The first two names you submitted are far more likely to be within New England's grasp right off the bat and would be welcome additions to this roster. I particularly like Parsons as perhaps the best overall defender in this year's draft. If the Patriots manage to get him, it will be a successful draft in my mind, no matter who they select thereafter. Erik Scalavino

Is Stephon Gilmore worth a first-round pick in the upcoming draft? Specifically the top 10? [Some] mock drafts have us getting to 10. I know nothing's concrete, but how confident are you that we get a QB like Justin Fields in a few weeks? Aaron Harper

It's impossible for anyone who's not an NFL general manager to say with any amount of certainty what a player's trade value might be (Did anyone foresee how rich the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade would be, for example?). I have no idea what other teams think of Gilmore's potential value to them, but I'd certainly be starting with that as an asking price, if I were making the decisions and looking to move the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

What matters is how other teams view him. Some might place more of an emphasis on the cornerback position if that's a perceived weakness for them. Other clubs might be less willing to invest that much to acquire a corner of Gilmore's stature if they're more settled at that spot.