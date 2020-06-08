NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

As the NFL looks to get training camps underway on time next month, they revealed their guidelines for facilities in a memo sent to clubs on Monday. Though it still appears teams will not report officially until training camp, some players could return as soon as June 26th according to NFL.com's report for certain reasons like physicals.

Most difficult for the teams will be the incorporation of physical distancing throughout their training spaces. Bringing 90 players into training camp is a big enough challenge and now they'll need to be even more spread out. Locker rooms must be configured to allow six feet of space between lockers, a task that might have the Patriots looking to their practice bubble for more room.