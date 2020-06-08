NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

As the NFL looks to get training camps underway on time next month, they revealed their guidelines for facilities in a memo sent to clubs on Monday. Though it still appears teams will not report officially until training camp, some players could return as soon as June 26th according to NFL.com's report for certain reasons like physicals.
Most difficult for the teams will be the incorporation of physical distancing throughout their training spaces. Bringing 90 players into training camp is a big enough challenge and now they'll need to be even more spread out. Locker rooms must be configured to allow six feet of space between lockers, a task that might have the Patriots looking to their practice bubble for more room.
Virtual meetings will continue, while weight training times will be staggered to keep groups small. Disinfection of both sports equipment and personal belongings will be a constant.
Additional measures call for the use of facemasks, extensive cleaning and controlled access to various parts of the facility. All teams will be required to certify that they've met the guidelines and will submit an infectious disease plan.
The league will provide further guidance about testing, the process for a positive test and how team travel will be conducted, but they are slowly putting the pieces into place to move forward with the season.