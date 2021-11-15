Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 15 | 02:50 PM - 11:59 PM

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Browns 

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Cleveland

Game Notes: Patriots offense scores over 40 points for the second time in 2021

Bill Belichick 11/14: "Great day for us on so many different levels"

Mac Jones 11/14: "When we click on all cylinders we can be pretty good"

Full highlights from Browns vs. Patriots: NFL Week 10

Jakobi Meyers' first career TD comes on his 135th career catch

Hunter Henry hauls in laser from Mac Jones for 3-yard TD

Rhamondre Stevenson muscles in for 2-yard TD

Mac Jones' 19-yard tight-window DIME to Henry couldn't be more accurate

Mac Jones' 26-yard rainbow to Meyers is a thing of beauty

Can't-Miss Play: Bourne soars over two Browns to snag Jones' 23-yard TD dime

Rhamondre Stevenson bullies his way through Browns for 5-yard TD

Kyle Dugger nearly scores TD after intercepting Mayfield's pass

Hunter Henry hauls in 3-yard Touchdown

Game Day Roster Update: Multiple moves alter Patriots active roster

Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Nov 15, 2021 at 04:39 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Injury Report 2021 16x9

The New England Patriots (6-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)

New England did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimate.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
LB Josh Uche, Ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
OT Trent Brown, Calf
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Related Links

ATLANTA FALCONS (4-5)

Atlanta did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimate.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring
LB Daren Bates, groin
TE Hayden Hurst, ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle
TE Lee Smith, back

FULL AVAILABILITY
DL Jonathan Bullard, Concussion

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

NFL Week 10: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

The New England Patriots (5-4) and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

NFL Week 9: Patriots - Panthers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-4) and the Carolina Panthers (4-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Houston Texans (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the New Orleans Saints (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the New York Jets (0-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-9) and the New York Jets (2-13) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/15

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Browns presented by CarMax

Meet Boyd: Gillette Stadium field crew's newest (and goodest) employee

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Browns

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 45-7 week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Watch Bill Belichick's postgame speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaking down the team huddle.

Next Gen Stats: Mac Jones' 3 most improbable completions Week 10

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' three most improbable completions from Week 10 of the 2021 season.

Bill Belichick 11/15: "We need to peak on Thursday this week"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 15, 2021

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Cleveland

Patriots players Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and others address the media following the week 10 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots score 45 unanswered points against the Browns

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 45-7 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Matthew Judon 11/14: "We knew what we had in the locker room"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising