NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)
New England did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimate.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
LB Josh Uche, Ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
OT Trent Brown, Calf
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
ATLANTA FALCONS (4-5)
Atlanta did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimate.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring
LB Daren Bates, groin
TE Hayden Hurst, ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle
TE Lee Smith, back
FULL AVAILABILITY
DL Jonathan Bullard, Concussion
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play