Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

Hot Patriots looking for five in a row on the road in Atlanta

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

The Patriots offensive line is as healthy as it's been since the season began, and it showed Sunday against Cleveland. Trent Brown returned from a calf injury and started at right tackle while Mike Onwenu rotated in periodically. The results were dominant as rookie Rhamondre Stevenson rolled his way to 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Patriots piled up 184 yards on the ground against a very good run defense. Despite the short turnaround look for that physical approach to continue because it's simply what the Patriots do best on offense. Stevenson was impressive and there's a chance Damien Harris could be ready to return from the concussion that kept him out of the Browns win. Brown played in roughly two-thirds of the snaps against Cleveland and his status will be worth monitoring as the week progresses, but Onwenu offers quality depth regardless. Atlanta struggles to stop the run, allowing 122.1 yards per game, which ranks 21st in the league. The Falcons use a base 3-4 look with nose tackle Tyeler Davison sandwiched by Grady Jarrett and Mike Pennel with Anthony Rush and Marlon Davidson rotating through. Linebackers Deion Jones and Foyesade Oluokun are active but lack the bulk to contend with physical fronts like the Patriots. Look for New England to pound away early and often.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

Mac Jones is coming off his best day as a pro and now he gets to face a defense that has struggled all season, particularly in the secondary. Jones was razor sharp against the Browns, making several throws into tight windows while dissecting the defense throughout. Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers continue to be his favorite targets while Hunter Henry racks up touchdowns in the red zone. His two TDs on Sunday give him seven in the last seven games. As for the Falcons, the secondary allows 246.2 yards per game, which ranks 16th in the league. A.J. Terrell and Fabian Moreau start at corner with Avery Williams, Darren Hall and Chris Williamson also seeing time. Duron Harmon leads the safety group next to Erik Harris while Richie Grant gets significant snaps as well. But the group has struggled all year and has just three interceptions, one of which belongs to Oluokun. It hasn't helped that Atlanta doesn't generate much pressure on the passer with just 11 sacks all season. Dante Fowler and Jones have two each to lead the team and the Falcons rank dead last in the league in sacks per pass attempt. That should allow the Patriots offensive line to build off the momentum it generated Sunday against Cleveland and for Jones to build off his three-touchdown performance.

When the Falcons run - Edge: Patriots

The Patriots run defense has made a strong resurgence this season and is coming off another solid effort. Against a physical Cleveland front the Patriots overcame a slow start and managed to hold the Browns to 99 yards on the ground, well below the team's average for the season. That strong play figures to continue in Atlanta, where the Falcons simply cannot run the ball. Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson share the running load but neither averages 4 yards a carry. As a team the Falcons rank 29th in the league averaging 89 yards per game and 30th with just 3.5 yards per carry. Patterson and Davis run hard but haven't gotten many holes to run through so the Patriots front should be able to keep them under wraps, and Patterson is dealing with an ankle injury that could keep him out Thursday night. Christian Barmore's continued development has been a key to the resurgence as he's helped Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux and linebackers Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Matthew Judon put the clamps on opposing runners. The Patriots currently rank 14th in run defense, allowing 109 yards per game. Those numbers have been steadily improving, and against an Atlanta team that hasn't run the ball with much effectiveness all season that should continue.

When the Falcons pass - Edge: Patriots

Matt Ryan remains a solid quarterback who is capable of getting hot, but he simply doesn't have much around him to make that happen on a regular basis. Earlier in the season with Calvin Ridley as his top target and rookie phenom tight end Kyle Pitts at his disposal, the potential for success was there. But Ridley has stepped away from the game as he deals with personal issues, leaving Pitts to carry the load almost by himself. The rookie out of Florida is the leading receiver with 40 catches for 606 yards and a touchdown, but beyond that Ryan doesn't have many constants. Patterson has been a versatile weapon and has 39 receptions and five touchdowns, and tight end Hayden Hurst has 20 catches as well. But the group of remaining wideouts that includes Tajae Sharpe, Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus has just 17, 16 and 15 catches, respectively. The Patriots secondary has performed well in recent weeks and ranks eighth in the league, allowing just 220 yards per game. J.C Jackson leads the way with five picks while safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger have three each. Look for the Patriots to turn up the pressure on Ryan and try to force some errant throws, with Judon expected to lead the way.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots