Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

Nov 16, 2021 at 02:18 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-PlayersToWatch-16x9

The Patriots are streaking on a four-game win stream and will now travel to Atlanta to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a non-conference Thursday Night Football matchup. Coming off a near-perfect performance in a 45-7 blowout of the Browns, the Pats will look to keep things going against a 4-5 Falcons team that is coming off a blowout loss to the Cowboys.

Here are the top players from each team to watch!

20211115_PDC_Mac_Masse
Photo by Mark Masse

Mac Jones, QB: What can the rookie do for an encore after completing over 80 percent of his passes and throwing three touchdowns against the Browns? The rookie's progression took a major step forward and he'll need to keep that going against a Falcons defense that is run by Dean Pees, a former Patriots coordinator who should have some insight into how New England will attack his team. Like Week 1 against Brian Flores, those with insider knowledge will have some quality twists up their sleeves. Pees' should provide a good challenge for Jones, especially on a short week of preparation.

20211115_PDC_Henry_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

Hunter Henry, TE: With seven touchdowns, Henry is just one away from tying the career-high he set in his 2016 rookie season. Henry is showing a growing rapport with Mac Jones, as Jones found him multiple times against the Browns with pinpoint throws, unleashed long before Henry was even out of his break. That kind of relationship should continue to grow and only get harder to shut down.

20211115_PDC_Bourne_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Kendrick Bourne, WR: Bourne is starting to show up more and more, capping off his exciting performance against the Browns with a dynamic touchdown catch between two defenders downfield. He also delivered the biggest play of the game, a 48-yard catch-and-run on a nice throw from Brian Hoyer in the fourth quarter. Bourne's impact on and off the field continues to grow as the receiver becomes more and more comfortable. He's developing into a potent weapon for the offense.

20211115_PDC_Phillips_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Adrian Phillips, DB: Philips is stringing together a second outstanding season with the Patriots, after winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his two interception performance against his former team, the LA Chargers. This week, Phillips should be matched up on Kyle Pitts a fair amount of the time and the rookie tight end should provide one of the toughest coverage challenges of Phillips' season.

20211115_PDC_Barmore_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

Christian Barmore, DL: Barmore continues to ascend for the Patriots defense, playing a varied role on all three downs and generally being a major handful for any unfortunate lineman that has to block him. Against the Falcons, Barmore will have an ideal target, a pocket passer like Matt Ryan who needs to be gotten off the spot. This seems like the kind of matchup the rookie was meant for and he should be a major problem as the Falcons try to find a passing game rhythm.

AP21319103972129
AP Photo by Roger Steinman

Matt Ryan, QB: Despite his team's 4-5 record, Matt Ryan is completing more than two-thirds of his passes with 15 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Being without top weapon Calvin Ridley has hurt the Falcons offense, but Ryan has shown an instant chemistry with rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Even at 36, Ryan is still playing at a high level and can make all the throws to challenge the Patriots' secondary.

AP21318669896139
AP Photo by Michael Ainsworth

Kyle Pitts, TE: Since being drafted fourth overall, Pitts has stepped into the NFL and instantly made his impact felt, leading the team with 40 catches for 606 yards but just one touchdown. The 6-foot-6 athletic freak is more weapon than tight end and can be moved around to exploit matchups. The Patriots will need a thorough defensive gameplan to deal with Pitts.

AP21308124451545
AP Photo by Danny Karnik

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR: There's some doubt if Patterson will be able to play as he's dealing with an ankle injury, his absence would be a major blow because he's taken the offensive versatility that he discovered in New England to a new level in Atlanta, becoming an equal threat whether running, catching or returning. He has 39 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns, and 77 carries for 303 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Not to mention he averages 23.7 yards-per-kickoff return. If he's able to play, Patterson should be very much involved in the Falcon attack on Thursday night.

AP21308127021770
AP Photo by Danny Karnik

Grady Jarrett, DL: The disruptive defensive lineman leads the team with 23 total pressures as he remains the most potent pass rusher on the Falcons team, despite logging just a single sack thus far. The Patriots offensive line has been getting better and better, but they can't afford to take any steps backwards by forgetting about Jarrett.

AP21308129649110
AP Photo by Danny Karnik

AJ Terrell, CB: After being selected 16th overall in the 2020 draft and putting together a solid rookie season, Terrell has upped his game in 2021, leading the team with an 81.3 coverage grade from PFF while only allowing a 65.7 opposing QB rating when being thrown at. Mac Jones will need to be aware of where Atlanta's top corner is set up on every down.

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Get an inside look at the Patriots 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Davon Godcahux 11/16: "A short week, but we can handle it"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godcahux addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Matthew Judon 11/16: "We gotta make sure we prepare"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower 11/16: "We're prepared for everybody's best shot"

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down Kyle Dugger's interception and other key plays from New England's win over the Cleveland Browns.

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Browns

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 45-7 week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Watch Bill Belichick's postgame speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaking down the team huddle.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
