Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

Mac Jones, QB: What can the rookie do for an encore after completing over 80 percent of his passes and throwing three touchdowns against the Browns? The rookie's progression took a major step forward and he'll need to keep that going against a Falcons defense that is run by Dean Pees, a former Patriots coordinator who should have some insight into how New England will attack his team. Like Week 1 against Brian Flores, those with insider knowledge will have some quality twists up their sleeves. Pees' should provide a good challenge for Jones, especially on a short week of preparation.