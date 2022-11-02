Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots K Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots, 22-17, victory at the New York Jets last Sunday. 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots K Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots, 22-17, victory at the New York Jets last Sunday. Folk connected on all five field goals (31, 42, 49, 45 and 52) to tie a career high. It is the fifth time and second time in 2022 that Folk connected on five field goals in game. Folk also had five field goals in the Patriots win against Detroit on Oct. 9.

It is the eighth Player of the Week Award for Folk in his career, including his fourth as a member of the Patriots. Folk earned the award last season in Week 5. He earned two AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Honors in 2020.

It is the second time in 2022 that the Patriots have been awarded a player of the week honor. LB Matthew Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his 2-sack performance in the Patriots win vs. Detroit in Week 5.

Nick Folk

#6 K

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 222 lbs
  • College: Arizona

