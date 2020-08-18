Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training Camp Today: First team practice in pads

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/14, presented by Optum

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Training Camp Today: Day two of phase two

Camp Cast 8/13: Day 2 Practice Recap

Training Camp Today: The Patriots are back!

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

Camp-Cast 8/12: Phase 2 of Training Camp Kicks Off

Edelman: 'Competition makes us all better'

Unfiltered Notebook 8/7: Pats coaches ready for 2020

QBs strike a positive chord

On offense, Fisch 'another set of eyes, ears' for McDaniels, Belichick

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Following consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board, Gillette Stadium officials learned today that we will not be permitted to host fans at any events through at least the end of September. As a result, the Patriots home opener on September 13 and the game on September 27, as well as the next three Revolution home matches on August 20, 29 and September 2, will be played without fans in attendance. We will communicate directly with our respective ticket holders regarding refunds.  

Gillette Stadium fully supports the state's position and this decision in the interest of public safety. We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season. We greatly appreciate the time and support the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board has provided throughout this process and respect their efforts as they continue to navigate the state's phased reopening. 

Since the onset of the pandemic, Gillette Stadium officials have worked closely with the reopening board, a host of state and local officials, the National Football League, Major League Soccer and the Massachusetts' Large Venue Task Force, as well as a team of independent experts that span many disciplines, including infectious disease, emergency medicine, architectural design and planning, crowd flow dynamics, cleaning and disinfecting, ventilation, air conditioning and food safety. With their expertise, we developed a detailed plan and are confident in our ability to provide a safe and comfortable environment for fans, thanks to Gillette Stadium's ample space as an outdoor venue and the infrastructure that allows us to meet or exceed all CDC guidelines. 

Gillette Stadium will continue its preparations to safely host fans later this fall and will rely on guidance from the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board and our team of independent experts. The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, fans and surrounding community has and will continue to lead our efforts.

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis
news

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Ben Braden, TE Paul Butler and TE Alex Ellis.
Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo
news

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

The New England Patriots announced that that they have released WR Quincy Adeboyejo.
Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List
news

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

The Patriots have announced the signing of veteran running back Lamar Miller. In addition, the Patriots announced that DL Nick Coe was released and OL Dustin Woodard was placed on the Reserve/Retired List.
Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Tyler Gauthier.
Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List
news

Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

The Patriots announced that that they have signed DL Darius Kilgo. In addition, LB Brandon King was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. 
Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit
news

Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

The New England Patriots announced that that they have acquired cornerback Michael Jackson in a trade with the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber
news

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Zuber was originally signed by the Patriots on May 5, and released on July 26.
Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories
news

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

The Hall solicited fans along with members of the media and team alumni to submit their favorite Patriots memories and what made those recollections special.
Invisalign brand named Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL
news

Invisalign brand named Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL

Align Technology Inc., makers of the Invisalign® clear aligner system and the iTero® imaging systems, today announced an agreement with the NFL to make the Invisalign brand the Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL.
Patriots Make Roster Transactions
news

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

The Patriots announced that LB Dont'a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Marqise Lee have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision.
Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke
news

Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie QB Brian Lewerke.

Unfiltered Notebook 8/18: Patriots young weapons aim to stack consistency

Training camp blogservations: Offense fights back

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

Patriots News Blitz 8/18: Let the contact begin

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Setting up camp in Foxborough

Training camp blogservations 8/17: Burkhead, Harris lead running game

Unfiltered Notebook 8/17: Pads bring out the energy

Bill Belichick, Brad Stevens praise one another ahead of Celtics playoff series

Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/17

Patriots News Blitz 8/17: Breaking down some camp battles

Training camp blogservations 8/16: Defense turns up intensity

Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

Unfiltered Notebook 8/14: Rookies staying afloat as practice intensity rises

Training camp blogservations 8/14: The competition begins

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 8/14

Patriots News Blitz 8/14: Who will stand out when pads come on?

Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

Training camp blogservations 8/13: Practice work continues

Celebrate Devin and Jason McCourty's birthday: a look back at how the McCourtys have helped their community

Patriots News Blitz 8/13: First field day produces happy campers

Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

Unfiltered Notebook 8/12: Patriots players excited to be back on field

Byrd hopes to soar in New England's offense

Training camp blogservations 8/12: Football is back

