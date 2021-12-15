Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

"They've done a lot of different things each game to stop what their opponent does well," said Jones. "We just have to be ready to go regardless of the situation, we got to do what we can do, control what we can control. That's just playing well on our side of the ball and we already know that they have a great defense, so we're going to expect it and realize it's going to be a good dogfight."

While anticipating another tough game on Saturday, Jones again reiterated that the message inside the walls of Gillette Stadium is that now is the time to start playing your best football. The Patriots control their destiny. Win out and they'll get another bye week to start the playoffs, but there's little margin for error.

"We know that we're going to have to have our best passing games and running games coming up just because you need your best football in games like this one coming up," said Jones. "I understand that we have to play our best football now. The older guys on the team obviously know that because they've been through this, some of them for 10-plus years. Just understanding that you have to focus on where you're at right now and don't worry how long it could be or how long it felt. We're right where we want to be but we have to continue to work. There's no looking ahead and there's no looking back at this point."