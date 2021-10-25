Notebook: Disruptive Barmore sees growing role

Rookie Christian Barmore had arguably the best game of his young career against the Jets, logging two quarterback hits, getting a key fourth-down stop and playing his highest percentage of snaps (63 percent) of the season. Since the Patriots traded up to take Barmore in the second round, he's slowly emerged as one of their most disruptive players in the front seven.

"I think Christian has done a good job of developing all phases of his game," said head coach Bill Belichick on Monday morning. "He's improved in the run game. He's improved in the pass rush. He's a versatile player that's played a number of spots for us."

After being a pass-rushing force at Alabama and standing out in the 2020 National Championship game, Barmore's power has quickly translated to the NFL level. As he continues to get familiar with the various assignments that the Patriots scheme will ask of him, he's showing the potential of a three-down defensive lineman.

"We've learned from the vets all the time, we just grind every day and practice to get better... and then we take execution to the game," said Barmore on Monday evening. "We're just doing everything in practice, doing it well and taking it to the game."

The learning process will continue for Barmore this weekend against an explosive Los Angeles Chargers offense that boasts a big and athletic quarterback that will be hard to sack.