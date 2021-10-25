Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

Offense finding their red zone finish

With a rookie quarterback and a host of new weapons, the Patriots' red zone offense was one of the team's biggest struggles through the first three weeks of the season, as they went just 2-for-8 inside the 20-yard-line when it came to getting touchdowns. On Sunday against the Jets, the offense exploded for a ridiculous 6-for-6 in the red zone, part of a continued progression that also saw the Patriots offense go 4-for-7 on that part of the field against the Texans and Cowboys.

Not only are the Patriots getting to the red zone more frequently than early in the season, they're finishing with more touchdowns while also staying balanced and not allowing the defense to key off of any particular player. In the first three games inside the red zone, Mac Jones was efficient (66.7 percent completion percentage, 107.2 QB rating with 1 touchdown) but in the last four not only has Mac improved (81.0 percent completion percentage, 126.7 QB rating with 6 touchdowns) but the running game has taken a major leap, producing six touchdowns and nearly doubling their yards-per-attempt.

Hunter Henry, who had zero red-zone catches through the first three games, now has three red-zone touchdowns in the last four games, as well as a fourth that came from just beyond the red zone. Damien Harris has gone from six carries for three yards through three weeks, to 11 carries for 37 yards and four touchdowns in the last four. Jones, Henry and Harris are not alone though, as Josh McDaniels has found a way to spread the ball around, even by having his wide receivers throw touchdown passes.