Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

"Play smart, tough, physical football," said the veteran. "We've had that at moments in spurts but we just need to do it for an entire 60-minute game. I think that's what we wanna get accomplished on Sunday."

Van Noy is right. Their defense has played well, often for large stretches, they're 10th in points allowed and 14th on third down to go with their other improved areas, but it's the letdowns in key moments that have been the problem. Just a handful of mistakes and miscues have had a big impact on the poor start in the standings.

"It stinks, honestly," said Matthew Judon of the 2-4 record. "I can sit up here and say we could've been or we should've been or we could but the reality of it is we're 2-4. Nobody in the locker room wants to be 2-4, nobody in the locker room is happy about that record but the one thing that we all are is encouraged because it's not the end of the season."