5 Keys from Patriots' big win over the Jets

Offense goes off

With a new-look offensive line, placing Ted Karras at left guard and Michael Onwenu at right tackle, the Patriots were able to run all over the Jets early on, with Damien Harris wracking up 14 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. After an offseason spent hoping the ground game could be an offensive crutch, this was the first game of the season where the Patriots running backs had their way with a defense.

That helped open up the passing game, as the Patriots easily scored a season-high in points. Once again, Mac Jones spread the ball around to all his different targets and Josh McDaniels reached into his bag of tricks for another receiver-thrown touchdown pass. Brandon Bolden had one of the most productive games of his career, while J.J. Taylor bounced back in his limited return to action, scoring the first two touchdowns of his career.

The offense would score points on their first six possessions of the game and they finished a perfect six-for-six in the red zone as well.