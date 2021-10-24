Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots earn 12th straight win over Jets and earn series sweep for 6TH straight year.
- Patriots score 50 points for 14th time in team history.
- Patriots score 30 points in the first half for 12th time in team history; 10th under Bill Belichick and first since a 30-point first half at New Orleans on Sept. 17, 2017.
- Tie a team record with four rushing touchdowns.
- K Nick Folk connects on 300th career field goal.
- TE Hunter Henry has a TD reception in fourth straight game.
- WR Kendrick Bourne completes first NFL pass for a 25-yard TD to WR Nelson Agholor.
- DB Myles Bryant registers first NFL sack.
- J.C. Jackson picks off Jets for fourth straight game.
PATRIOTS EARN A SEASON SWEEP OVER THE JETS
The Patriots earned their sixth straight series sweep over the New York Jets, their 22nd series sweep overall, their 13th under Bill Belichick and their 15th under Robert Kraft.
PATRIOTS EXTEND WIN STREAK TO 12 OVER THE NEW YORK JETS
The Patriots extended their streak to 12 straight wins over the New York Jets, the second-longest winning streak in team history.
Patriots longest winning streaks
Win Streak Opponent Date Begun Date Ended
15 Buffalo Bills 12/27/03 12/26/10
12 New York Jets 11/27/16 current
11 Buffalo Bills 01/02/83 12/20/87
10 San Diego Chargers 12/02/73 10/14/01
Longest CURRENT NFL WINNING STREAKS
Team Opponent Win Streak
New England Patriots New York Jets 12
Philadelphia Eagles New York Jets 11
Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos 11
PATRIOTS SCORE 50
The Patriots finished with 54 points, the 14th time in team history that the team has scored at least 50 points. It is the 9th time scoring at least 50 points under Bill Belichick and the first since a 51-17 win vs Jacksonville on Sept. 27, 2015. The 54 points are the 7th most points scored in team history.
PATRIOTS SCORE 50 AGAINST THE JETS FOR THE THIRD TIME IN TEAM HISTORY
The 50-point output marks the third 50-point game the Patriots have produced against the Jets.
The Patriots scored a 56-3 win vs. the Jets on Sept. 9, 1979 and a 55-21 victory vs. the Jets on Oct. 29, 1978.
SUNDAY DRIVES
The Patriots scored on 9-of-10 offensive drives (not including the final drive when they ran out the clock), including their first six offensive drives.
PATRIOTS EXPLODE FOR 31 POINTS IN THE FIRST HALF
The Patriots scored 31 points in the first half against the Jets. It is the 12th time in team history that they have had a 30-point first half, the 10th time under Bill Belichick and the first since a 30-13 halftime lead in a 36-20 win at New Orleans on Sept. 17, 2017.
PATRIOTS TIE TEAM RECORD WITH FOUR RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS
The Patriots tied a team record with four rushing touchdowns. The Patriots have had four rushing touchdowns in a game 10 times overall. They have accomplished the mark four times against the Jets – Sept. 8, 1963, Oct. 18, 1976, Oct. 29, 1978 and today.
PATRIOTS OFFENSE PRODUCES 32 FIRST DOWNS
The Patriots offense produced 32 first downs, the 12th time in team history that they have had at least 32 first downs. It is the most since tying a team record with 35 first downs in the win vs. Jacksonville on Sept. 27, 2015.
PATRIOTS OFFENSE GAINS 551 TOTAL YARDS
The Patriots offense generated 551 total yards, the 7th highest total in team history and the most since 555 total yards at New Orleans on Sept. 17, 2017.
DIVISION RECORD
The New England Patriots own a 96-29 (.768) record in regular season AFC East games since the beginning of the 2001 season, compiling the best intra-division record of any team in the NFL.
NFL'S TOP DIVISIONAL RECORDS SINCE 2001
Team W L T Pct.
New England 96 29 0 .768
Pittsburgh 86 38 1 .692
Green Bay 85 37 2 .694
Indianapolis 84 40 0 .677
PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 93 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF
The Patriots have gone 93 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, to extend an NFL record, following WR Kendrick Bourne's 25-yard touchdown pass to WR Nelson Agholor in the first quarter. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.
PATRIOTS RECEIVERS HAVE NOW COMPLETED THREE PASSES IN 2020
Kendrick Bourne's 25-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor was the third pass completion by a Patriots wide receiver in 2021. Jakobi Meyers completed two passes vs. Tampa Bay on Oct. 3. The 2020 Patriots had four completions by wide receivers. The most passes completed by a New England team by non-quarterbacks was seven in 1981.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
NICK FOLK CONNECTS ON HIS 300TH CAREER FIELD GOAL
Nick Folk became the 35th NFL player to reach 300 career field goals following his 39-yard field goal in the second quarter. He became the fifth active kicker to reach 300 career field goals, joining Robbie Gould (403), Mason Crosby (356), Matt Prater (332) and Justin Tucker (304).
FOLK MAKES THIRD 50-YARD FIELD GOAL OF THE 2021 SEASON
Folk connected on a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter. He made two 52-yard field goals at Houston on Oct. 10 and now has three 50-yard field goas for the season. Stephen Gostkowski (5 in 2013), (4 in 2017) and (4 in 2015) is the only New England player with more than two 50-yard field goals in a single season.
HUNTER HENRY HAS A TOUCHDOWN IN FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME
TE Hunter Henry caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones late in the second quarter and has now caught a touchdown pass in four straight games. He had a three-game stretch with touchdowns as a rookie in 2016 with the Chargers. The last New England tight end to register a stretch of four straight games with a touchdown reception was Rob Gronkowski in 2013. The Patriots record for most consecutive touchdowns by a tight end is Gronkowski with six games in 2011. The NFL record for most consecutive touchdowns receptions by a tight end is nine by Antonio Gates (2009-10).
WR KENDRICK BOURNE COMPLETES FIRST NFL PASS FOR A TOUCHDOWN
WR Kendrick Bourne completed his first NFL pass attempt for a 25-yad touchdown pass to WR Nelson Agholor in the first quarter, giving him a perfect passer rating of 158.3.
DB MYLES BRYANT REGISTERS FIRST NFL SACK; FORCED FIRST FUMBLE
DB Myles Bryant sacked Jets QB Zach Wilson for an 8-yard on a third-down play to force a punt on the Jets first offensive drive. It was the first career sack for Bryant. He forced a fumble on a tackle of Jets RB Michael Carter in the fourth quarter that was recovered by LB Josh Uche.
RB DAMIEN HARRIS HAS BACK-TO-BACK 100-YARD RUSHING GAMES
RB Damien Harris went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight week after finishing with 106 rushing yards on 14 carries for a 7.6-yard average. He is the first Patriots player with back-to-back games with 100 yards rushing since RB LeGarrette Blount had back-to-back 100-yard games in 2016 with 123 yards vs. Miami on Sept. 18 followed by a 105-yard effort vs. Houston on Sept. 22. It is his third 100-yard game of the 2021 season.
HARRIS HAS FIRST TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME
Harris had his first career two-touchdown game after scoring on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
HARRIS SETS FIRST HALF RUSHING HIGH
Harris set a personal best with 83 yards rushing on 8 carries in the first half. His previous first half-high was 79 yards on 11 carries in the 2021 season-opener vs. Miami (9/12).
HARRIS HAS 32-YARD RUN IN FIRST QUARTER
Harris had his third career run of 30 or more yards in the first quarter when he had a 32-yard run. He had a career-high 41-yard run on Oct. 5, 2020 at Kansas City and a 35-yard run vs. Miami on Sept 12, 2021.
BOLDEN SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASN
RB Brandon Bolden scored his first touchdown of the 2021 season when he caught a 15-yard pass from QB Mac Jones in the second quarter. Bolden finished with 6 receptions for 79 yards. The 6 receptions tied a career-high mark and the 79 receiving yards are second to the 84 he had at Denver on Nov. 29, 2015.
DL DANIEL EKUALE REGISTERS FIRST SACK WITH THE PATRIOTS; SECOND SACK OVERALL
DL Daniel Ekuale was elevated to the active roster and saw action in his first game with New England. He recorded his first sack with the Patriots and second sack overall in the NFL when he sacked QB Mike White for an 8-yard loss in the second quarter. He had his first sack at Minnesota on Dec. 6, 2020 while with the Jaguars.
DUGGER HAS A PICK IN SECOND STRAIGHT GAME
DB Kyle Dugger recorded an interception for the second straight game when he intercepted a Mike White pass in the third quarter. He had his first career pick a week earlier against Dallas.
J.J. TAYLOR GETS IN THE END ZONE TWO TIMES
RB J.J. Taylor scored his first two NFL touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.
MAC JONES HAS FIRST 300-YARD GAME
QB Mac Jones had his first 300-yard passing game after finishing 24-of-36 for 307 yards with two touchdowns.
JACKSON PICKS OFF JETS FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME
DB J.C. Jackson recorded an interception against the Jets for the four straight game with his third quarter pick. He is the first NFL player to record an interception against an opponent in four straight games since Baltimore's S Eric Weddle had four straight against Cleveland (2016-17).
FB JAKOB JOHNSON HAS FIRST RECEPTIONS OF THE SEASON
FB Jakob Johnson caught his first pass of the 2021 season on a 3-yard pass from Mac Jones in the second quarter. He caught a career-long 29-yard pass from Brian Hoyer in the fourth quarter. His previous long was a 12-yard pass vs. Baltimore on Nov. 15, 2020.
LINEUP NOTES
OL Shaq Mason returned to the starting lineup at right guard after missing the last two games due to injury.
OL Mike Onwenu made his first start of the 2021 season at right tackle. He started the first four games of the year at left guard and played for the first time at right tackle last week against Dallas when he rotated in. He started at right tackle in 10 games as a rookie in 2020.
OL Isaiah Wynn returned to the starting lineup at left tackle. He returned to action last week against Dallas after missing the game at Houston but did not start.
OL Ted Karras made his first NFL start at left guard. He started two games at right guard in 2021. He has started 33 games at center and five games at right guard during his career. Karras played at left guard for the first time in a regular season vs. Tampa Bay on Oct. 3. Karras moved to right guard late in the game when Shaq Mason went out with an injury and James Ferentz was sent into the game at left guard.
DL Christian Barmore made his first NFL start.
DL Carl Davis made his first start of the 2021 season and his second start overall with the Patriots. He started for the Patriots for the first time vs. Baltimore on Nov. 15, 2020.
LB Harvey Langi made first start as a member of the Patriots. It was his 10th overall NFL start.
DL Daniel Ekuale played in his first game as a member of the Patriots as a reserve on defense after being activated from the practice and recorded his first sack of the season.
QB Brian Hoyer saw his first action of the season and completed 3-of-4 passes for 79 yards.