Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

NICK FOLK CONNECTS ON HIS 300TH CAREER FIELD GOAL

Nick Folk became the 35th NFL player to reach 300 career field goals following his 39-yard field goal in the second quarter. He became the fifth active kicker to reach 300 career field goals, joining Robbie Gould (403), Mason Crosby (356), Matt Prater (332) and Justin Tucker (304).

FOLK MAKES THIRD 50-YARD FIELD GOAL OF THE 2021 SEASON

Folk connected on a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter. He made two 52-yard field goals at Houston on Oct. 10 and now has three 50-yard field goas for the season. Stephen Gostkowski (5 in 2013), (4 in 2017) and (4 in 2015) is the only New England player with more than two 50-yard field goals in a single season.

HUNTER HENRY HAS A TOUCHDOWN IN FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME

TE Hunter Henry caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones late in the second quarter and has now caught a touchdown pass in four straight games. He had a three-game stretch with touchdowns as a rookie in 2016 with the Chargers. The last New England tight end to register a stretch of four straight games with a touchdown reception was Rob Gronkowski in 2013. The Patriots record for most consecutive touchdowns by a tight end is Gronkowski with six games in 2011. The NFL record for most consecutive touchdowns receptions by a tight end is nine by Antonio Gates (2009-10).

WR KENDRICK BOURNE COMPLETES FIRST NFL PASS FOR A TOUCHDOWN

WR Kendrick Bourne completed his first NFL pass attempt for a 25-yad touchdown pass to WR Nelson Agholor in the first quarter, giving him a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

DB MYLES BRYANT REGISTERS FIRST NFL SACK; FORCED FIRST FUMBLE

DB Myles Bryant sacked Jets QB Zach Wilson for an 8-yard on a third-down play to force a punt on the Jets first offensive drive. It was the first career sack for Bryant. He forced a fumble on a tackle of Jets RB Michael Carter in the fourth quarter that was recovered by LB Josh Uche.

RB DAMIEN HARRIS HAS BACK-TO-BACK 100-YARD RUSHING GAMES

RB Damien Harris went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight week after finishing with 106 rushing yards on 14 carries for a 7.6-yard average. He is the first Patriots player with back-to-back games with 100 yards rushing since RB LeGarrette Blount had back-to-back 100-yard games in 2016 with 123 yards vs. Miami on Sept. 18 followed by a 105-yard effort vs. Houston on Sept. 22. It is his third 100-yard game of the 2021 season.

HARRIS HAS FIRST TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME

Harris had his first career two-touchdown game after scoring on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.

HARRIS SETS FIRST HALF RUSHING HIGH

Harris set a personal best with 83 yards rushing on 8 carries in the first half. His previous first half-high was 79 yards on 11 carries in the 2021 season-opener vs. Miami (9/12).

HARRIS HAS 32-YARD RUN IN FIRST QUARTER

Harris had his third career run of 30 or more yards in the first quarter when he had a 32-yard run. He had a career-high 41-yard run on Oct. 5, 2020 at Kansas City and a 35-yard run vs. Miami on Sept 12, 2021.

BOLDEN SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASN

RB Brandon Bolden scored his first touchdown of the 2021 season when he caught a 15-yard pass from QB Mac Jones in the second quarter. Bolden finished with 6 receptions for 79 yards. The 6 receptions tied a career-high mark and the 79 receiving yards are second to the 84 he had at Denver on Nov. 29, 2015.

DL DANIEL EKUALE REGISTERS FIRST SACK WITH THE PATRIOTS; SECOND SACK OVERALL

DL Daniel Ekuale was elevated to the active roster and saw action in his first game with New England. He recorded his first sack with the Patriots and second sack overall in the NFL when he sacked QB Mike White for an 8-yard loss in the second quarter. He had his first sack at Minnesota on Dec. 6, 2020 while with the Jaguars.

DUGGER HAS A PICK IN SECOND STRAIGHT GAME

DB Kyle Dugger recorded an interception for the second straight game when he intercepted a Mike White pass in the third quarter. He had his first career pick a week earlier against Dallas.

J.J. TAYLOR GETS IN THE END ZONE TWO TIMES

RB J.J. Taylor scored his first two NFL touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs.

MAC JONES HAS FIRST 300-YARD GAME

QB Mac Jones had his first 300-yard passing game after finishing 24-of-36 for 307 yards with two touchdowns.

JACKSON PICKS OFF JETS FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME

DB J.C. Jackson recorded an interception against the Jets for the four straight game with his third quarter pick. He is the first NFL player to record an interception against an opponent in four straight games since Baltimore's S Eric Weddle had four straight against Cleveland (2016-17).

FB JAKOB JOHNSON HAS FIRST RECEPTIONS OF THE SEASON