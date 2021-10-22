Notebook: Harris maximizing his opportunities

Coming off his best performance of the season, Damien Harris has fought through some adversity to start his third season with the Patriots. Despite two fumbles coming inside the opponent's 10-yard-line, Harris has maintained his focus and is now starting to gain some momentum that the team hopes he'll carry over into the contest against the Jets.

Though the Patriots cruised to a win in Week 2 over New York, Harris expects this game to have its own special twists and turns.

"No two games are the same, whether you're playing the same team or not," said Harris. "We know we played them once and we're familiar with them but we know there's going to be different challenges, they're going to do some things different, we may do some things differently. We know that when we go out there we have to be ready to take on whatever challenges we're faced with. That's been our mindset."

Head coach Bill Belichick was effusive in his praise of Harris earlier on Friday morning.

"[Damien] has a ton of respect from every player and coach in this organization, as he should because he's earned that," said Belichick. "That's not something you get from talking or some kind of false image. You get it from day after day, consistent performance and dedication, and he's the poster boy for that. He works extremely hard and takes his job very seriously and always tries to perform at the absolute highest level and do what's best for the team. He's earned everybody's respect for that. That's not something that's given. He's put in the blood, the sweat, and earned it."

"Just being a part of this organization first and foremost is something I'm incredibly thankful for, something I feel very fortunate to be a part of and it's reasons like that that I work so hard," said Harris. "I know I'm very fortunate to be in this position. I know where I came from. I know what it's taken for me to get here. I know the sacrifices that I've had to make, all the tough times that I've had. I know the sacrifices that my mom's made, my entire family, just to help me get here. I just wanna make the most of my opportunity."

Despite the slow start for the team overall, Harris' confidence in himself and his teammates was unwavering. It doesn't take much to right the ship and get things headed in the right direction.