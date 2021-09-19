5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Jets

J.C.Jackson starts the pick party

J.C. Jackson has emerged as one of the biggest ballhawks in the league and he got his first interception of the 2021 season on Zach Wilson's first throw of the game, setting up the first points of the game as the Patriots took a 3-0 lead. Jackson not only made the initial play on the ball but regrouped and caught it after it deflected, giving the Patriots an early boost. It was a remarkable effort and the kind of play Jackson has become known for and it was just the start of a Patriots pick parade in the game.

Adrian Phillips would follow Jackson's lead, snagging his own interception on the very next Jets possession and that one would lead to the Patriots' first touchdown of the game. Phillips had a more limited role in Week 1 but continues to show up with timely plays no matter what role he plays.

After allowing a Jets field-goal drive, Jackson would pick up his second interception of the game on Wilson's worst throw of the bunch. Devin McCourty would then keep things going in the second half, picking up his own interception, the fourth of the game.