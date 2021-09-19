Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 11 straight wins over the Jets

NICK FOLK SETS TEAM RECORD WITH 33 CONSECUTIVE FIELD GOALS

K Nick Folk set the team record with 33 consecutive field goals after connecting on field goals of 46, 49, 32 and 26 yards. He passed Stephen Gostkowski, who connected on 31 straight field goals. After missing his first two field goals of the 2020 season, Folk has not missed since. Folk's previous longest streak was 23 straight field goals in 2013 when he played for the New York Jets. The NFL record is 44 straight field goals by Adam Vinatieri.

Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History

33 Nick Folk

31 Stephen Gostkowski

25 Adam Vinatieri

23 Adam Vinatieri

21 Stephen Gostkowski

DEVIN MCCOURTY TIES FOR THIRD ALL-TIME ON TEAM INTERCEPTION LIST

Devin McCourty now has 29 interceptions after his third-quarter pick and moved into a tie for third place on the Patriots all-time interception list with Ron Hall, Roland James and Fred Marion, behind only the 36 by Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn.

PATRIOTS ALL-TIME INTERCEPTION LIST

Player Interceptions

Ty Law 36

Raymond Clayborn 36

Devin McCourty 29

Ron Hall 29

Fred Marion 29

Roland James 29

Mike Haynes 28

MCCOURTY BECOMES THIRD PATRIOTS PLAYER TO REACH 500 INTERCEPTION RETURN YARDS

McCourty entered the game with 493 interception return yards and needed seven to become the third Patriots player with 500 interception return yards. He returned an interception 22 yards on his third-quarter pick and now has 515 return yards to join Ty Law (583) and Raymond Clayborn (555) as the only Patriots players with 500 return yards.

Patriots all-time interception yardage leaders

Player Seasons Interception Yards

Ty Law 1995-2004 583

Raymond Clayborn 1977-89 555

Devin McCourty 2010-present 515

Ron Hall 1961-67 476

Fred Marion 1982-91 457

MCCOURTY RETURNS KICK FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2017

McCourty returned a fourth-quarter kick for 18 yards. It was his first kickoff return since Nov. 19, 2017 at Oakland.

J.C. JACKSON HAS A PICK AGAINST JETS FOR THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

J.C. Jackson registered his first interception of the 2021 season when he intercepted a Zach Wilson pass in the first quarter to give the Patriots a first down at the Jets 35-yard line. It was his third straight pick against the Jets after intercepting a pass in both Jets games in 2020. The last player to have to have interceptions in three straight games against the Jets was Patriots safety Lawyer Milloy in 1998-99.

JACKSON HAD TWO PICKS IN A GAME FOR THE THIRD TIME IN HIS CAREER

Jackson had a second pick later in the second quarter. It is the third time in his career that he has had two interceptions in a game. He had two picks at Buffalo on Sept. 29, 2019 and two picks at Cincinnati on Dec. 15, 2019.

J.C. JACKSON NOW TIED FOR THE MOST PICKS SINCE 2018

Jackson is now tied with Xavien Howard for the most interceptions in the NFL since 2018 with 19.

Most interceptions since 2018

Player Team Interceptions

J.C. Jackson............ New England.................. 19

Xavien Howard............ Miami........................ 19

CARL DAVIS REGISTERS FIRST SOLO SACK

DL Carl Davis sacked Jets QB Zach Wilson for a 9-yard loss on a third-down play in the third quarter for his first solo sack. He had a half a sack at Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2017 when he played for Baltimore.

HUNTER HENRY REGISTERS SEVENTH CAREER 30-YARD RECEPTION

TE Hunter Henry was on the receiving end of a 32-yard pass from QB Mac Jones in the third quarter, his seventh career 30-yard reception. His career-best was a 59-yard reception at Oakland on Oct. 9, 2016 when he played for the Chargers.

MAC JONES COMPLETES 73.3 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES;

FIRST NFL QB WITH 70-PLUS COMPLETION PERCENTAGE IN FIRST TWO GAMES

Mac Jones followed a 74.4 completion percentage in the opener against Miami by completing 73.3 percent of his passes (22-of30 passes) for 186 yards. He is the first quarterback with a 70-plus completion percentage in each of his first two games (min. 10 attempts in each game).

JOSH UCHE HAS FIRST TWO-SACK GAME