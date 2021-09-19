Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Jets

NFL Week 2: Full highlights from Patriots at Jets

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 11 straight wins over the Jets

Mac Jones best plays vs Jets Week 2

Mac Jones 9/19: 'We'll find ways to improve'

Bill Belichick 9/19: 'I was proud of our football team today'

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Notebook: Hightower looks for bigger impact in Week 2

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Press Pass: Switching focus to the New York Jets

Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

Mac Jones 9/15: 'We're moving in the right direction'

Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Sep 19, 2021 at 05:25 PM
Photo by Eric J. Adler

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots extend streak to 11 straight wins over the Jets.; second longest steak in team history and tied for the longest current streak in the NFL.
  • Patriots have longest streak without an 0-2 start in the NFL.
  • Patriots had four picks against Jets, most picks in a single game since 2019. Second time they have had four picks in a game against the Jets.
  • Nick Folk sets team record for most consecutive field goals with 33.
  • Devin McCourty now tied for third on Pats all-time interception list. Becomes third Pats player with 500 return yards.
  • J.C. Jackson has pick against the Jets for the third straight game in the series.
  • Jackson has third two-pick game of his career.
  • Jackson is now tied for the NFL lead with most picks since he entered the NFL in 2018.

PATRIOTS EXTEND STREAK TO 11 STRAIGHT WINS OVER THE JETS

New England extended its streak to 11 straight victories over the New York Jets, tied for the second-longest winning streak in team history.

PATRIOTS LONGEST WINNING STREAKS

Win Streak                    Opponent                      Date Begun     Date Ended

15                                     Buffalo Bills                   12/27/03   12/26/10

11                                     New York Jets              11/27/16         current

11                                     Buffalo Bills                   01/02/83   12/20/87

10                                     San Diego Chargers     12/02/73   10/14/01

LONGEST CURRENT NFL WINNING STREAKS

Team                                            Opponent                      Win Streak

New England Patriots             New York Jets              11

Philadelphia Eagles                   New York Jets               11

Kansas City Chiefs                     Denver Broncos           11

LONGEST NFL WINNING STREAKS

Team                               Opponent                      Win Streak (Dates)

Miami Dolphins                         Buffalo Bills                   20 (1970-79)

San Francisco 49ers                  St. Louis Rams              17 (1990-98)

Washington                                 Detroit Lions                 16 (1968-97)

New England Patriots             Buffalo Bills                  15 (2003-10)

San Francisco 49ers                  Arizona Cardinals        15 (1990-98)

THE PATRIOTS HAVE LONGEST STREAK WITHOUT AN 0-2 START

The win over the Jets prevented the Patriots first 0-2 start since the 2001 season. It is the longest streak streak without an 0-2 start in the NFL with Green Bay (2006) and Dallas (2010) next in line. Both of those teams lost their openers.

PATRIOTS ARE GOOD ON THE ROAD

Since the start of the 1994 season when Robert Kraft purchased the team, the Patriots have the best regular season road record in the NFL. New England has finished undefeated on the road twice (2007 and 2016).

BEST ROAD RECORDS SINCE 1994

Team                            W         L           T           Pct

New England              133      84         0           .613

Pittsburgh                     121      95         1           .560

Green Bay                    112      105      0           .516

Indianapolis                110      106      0           .509

PATRIOTS DEFENSE PRODUCES FOUR INTERCEPTIONS;

END FIRST TWO JETS DRIVES WITH INTERCEPTIONS

The Patriots had four interceptions against the Jets, the most picks in a single game since they had four at Cincinnati on Dec. 15, 2019. The Patriots had four games with four picks total in 2019, including their game on Oct. 21, at the New York Jets, the only other time the Patriots picked off four passes against the Jets. The most picks in a single game in 2020 was in the opener vs. Miami when the Patriots had three interceptions. The Patriots ended the first two Jets drives with interceptions from CB J.C. Jackson and DB Adrian Phillips, leading to 10 points. Jackson added a second interception in the second quarter, and Devin McCourty had a pick in the third quarter. The Patriots finished tied for the NFL lead with Pittsburgh and New Orleans wit 18 interceptions in 2020. The Patriots have five picks so far in 2021.

PATRIOTS HAVE NOW GONE 88 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN THE FIRST HALF

The Patriots have gone 88 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, an NFL record. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

NICK FOLK SETS TEAM RECORD WITH 33 CONSECUTIVE FIELD GOALS

K Nick Folk set the team record with 33 consecutive field goals after connecting on field goals of 46, 49, 32 and 26 yards. He passed Stephen Gostkowski, who connected on 31 straight field goals. After missing his first two field goals of the 2020 season, Folk has not missed since. Folk's previous longest streak was 23 straight field goals in 2013 when he played for the New York Jets. The NFL record is 44 straight field goals by Adam Vinatieri.

Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History

33         Nick Folk

31         Stephen Gostkowski

25         Adam Vinatieri

23         Adam Vinatieri

21         Stephen Gostkowski

DEVIN MCCOURTY TIES FOR THIRD ALL-TIME ON TEAM INTERCEPTION LIST

Devin McCourty now has 29 interceptions after his third-quarter pick and moved into a tie for third place on the Patriots all-time interception list with Ron Hall, Roland James and Fred Marion, behind only the 36 by Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn.

PATRIOTS ALL-TIME INTERCEPTION LIST

Player                 Interceptions

Ty Law                                      36

Raymond Clayborn               36

Devin McCourty                    29

Ron Hall                                    29

Fred Marion                            29

Roland James                         29

Mike Haynes                           28

MCCOURTY BECOMES THIRD PATRIOTS PLAYER TO REACH 500 INTERCEPTION RETURN YARDS

McCourty entered the game with 493 interception return yards and needed seven to become the third Patriots player with 500 interception return yards. He returned an interception 22 yards on his third-quarter pick and now has 515 return yards to join Ty Law (583) and Raymond Clayborn (555) as the only Patriots players with 500 return yards.

Patriots all-time interception yardage leaders

Player                                 Seasons           Interception Yards

Ty Law                              1995-2004                         583

Raymond Clayborn         1977-89                            555

Devin McCourty         2010-present                      515

Ron Hall                              1961-67                            476

Fred Marion                     1982-91                            457

MCCOURTY RETURNS KICK FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2017

McCourty returned a fourth-quarter kick for 18 yards. It was his first kickoff return since Nov. 19, 2017 at Oakland.

J.C. JACKSON HAS A PICK AGAINST JETS FOR THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

J.C. Jackson registered his first interception of the 2021 season when he intercepted a Zach Wilson pass in the first quarter to give the Patriots a first down at the Jets 35-yard line. It was his third straight pick against the Jets after intercepting a pass in both Jets games in 2020. The last player to have to have interceptions in three straight games against the Jets was Patriots safety Lawyer Milloy in 1998-99.

JACKSON HAD TWO PICKS IN A GAME FOR THE THIRD TIME IN HIS CAREER

Jackson had a second pick later in the second quarter. It is the third time in his career that he has had two interceptions in a game. He had two picks at Buffalo on Sept. 29, 2019 and two picks at Cincinnati on Dec. 15, 2019.

J.C. JACKSON NOW TIED FOR THE MOST PICKS SINCE 2018

Jackson is now tied with Xavien Howard for the most interceptions in the NFL since 2018 with 19.

Most interceptions since 2018

Player                                Team        Interceptions

J.C. Jackson............ New England.................. 19

Xavien Howard............ Miami........................ 19

CARL DAVIS REGISTERS FIRST SOLO SACK

DL Carl Davis sacked Jets QB Zach Wilson for a 9-yard loss on a third-down play in the third quarter for his first solo sack. He had a half a sack at Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2017 when he played for Baltimore.

HUNTER HENRY REGISTERS SEVENTH CAREER 30-YARD RECEPTION

TE Hunter Henry was on the receiving end of a 32-yard pass from QB Mac Jones in the third quarter, his seventh career 30-yard reception. His career-best was a 59-yard reception at Oakland on Oct. 9, 2016 when he played for the Chargers.

MAC JONES COMPLETES 73.3 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES;

FIRST NFL QB WITH 70-PLUS COMPLETION PERCENTAGE IN FIRST TWO GAMES

Mac Jones followed a 74.4 completion percentage in the opener against Miami by completing 73.3 percent of his passes (22-of30 passes) for 186 yards. He is the first quarterback with a 70-plus completion percentage in each of his first two games (min. 10 attempts in each game).

JOSH UCHE HAS FIRST TWO-SACK GAME

LB Josh Uche had two fourth-quarter sacks for his first two-sack game in the NFL.

LINEUP NOTES

YASIR DURANT MAKES SECOND CAREER START; FIRST START EVER AT TACKLE

OL Yasir Durant started at right tackle in place of Trent Brown, who was inactive due to injury. It was Durant's second NFL start but his first at tackle. He started at right guard in the final regular-season game of the 2020 season vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 3, 2021 as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs.

