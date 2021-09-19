Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

It was nice to see James White have a positive impact this week. A year ago in Week 2, he was forced to sit out a game in Seattle when, during the trip west, he learned he'd lost his father to a serious car accident that also severely injured his mother, who has since recovered.

This Week 2, White was instrumental in New England's offense. First quarter, he ran four times for 18 yards, including a 7-yard TD. Also caught a pair of passes for 33 yards, one of which was a nice screen pass that he took for 28. White finished with five carries for 20 yards and caught all six passes thrown to him by Jones, easily leading the team Sunday.

* * *

Congratulations to the aforementioned Folk, New England's 36-year-old kicker, who tied a franchise record when he drilled a 49-yard field goal with seconds remaining in the first half. Folk tied the franchise record with that kick, his 31st successful field goal in a row. At the end of the third quarter, he then established the new record with this 32nd consecutive field goal from an apropos 32 yards out. In between, he pulled an extra point wide left, but his field goal record is a remarkable accomplishment. He added to it late in the fourth quarter with a chip-shot 26-yarder.

* * *

Phenomenal run by Damien Harris, breaking, by my count, at least a half dozen tackles during a 26-yard touchdown run. Folk pulled his ensuing PAT wide left, though. It was good to see Harris be involved in such a positive play, after his lost fumble toward the end of last week's loss contributed to the defeat.

* * *

Good to see tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith continue to be a reliable one-two punch in the passing game. Both players made receptions that gained substantial yardage – Henry had a long of 32, Smith for 19. The duo combined for six receptions Sunday, adding to their eight total last week.

* * *

Carl Davis, a veteran defensive tackle who's flown under the radar since arriving here last season, made a fantastic play to sack Wilson in the late third quarter. Davis kept fighting through a couple of Jets linemen to force his way into the backfield and bring down the QB. That play came on third down and forced New York to attempt a 53-yard field goal, which their rookie kicker pulled wide left.

* * *

Run defense continues to be a concern for this new-look Patriots front seven. During the first quarter, the Jets carried only four times, thanks to Wilson's picks, but for a total of 30 yards, an average of 7.5 per tote, including long runs of 13 and 8 yards.

New England did manage to hold the Jets to a field goal when New York's offense drove inside the 5-yard line, but that was about the only positive for the Patriots against the Jets' rushing attack, which was not great to begin with and was further set back without starting left tackle Mecki Beckton (out with an injury). The Patriots surrendered 152 yards on the ground to New York, including a pair of 17-yard runs by two different ball carriers. Something needs to change up front, because there are some other very good running teams that the Patriots will face later this year.

* * *

All-Pro punter Jake Bailey, who doubles as New England's kickoff specialist, made an uncharacteristic blunder when he botched an intentionally short kickoff by sending it out of bounds. The resulting penalty gave the Jets the ball with great field position at their own 40-yard line. He atoned for that miscue with some great punts throughout the game, though.

* * *

Not a great day for starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who committed false start and holding penalties. The latter wiped out a nice J.J. Taylor run during the second half.

* * *

The initiation of Rhamondre Stevenson continues. This impressive rookie running back had a remarkable preseason, which prompted the coaches to give him an early look during the first quarter last week against Miami. Stevenson promptly fumbled and spent almost all of the remainder of that game on the bench. Apparently, that punishment wasn't enough, as the team deactivated Stevenson today against the Jets. It's an unfortunate development for the young player, who showed an enviable combination of size, speed, strength, and elusiveness throughout the month of August.