Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

Hunter Henry recorded three catches in the season-opening loss to the Dolphins, including a big third-down conversion that helped keep the Patriots in the game late. It wasn't overwhelming production, but for a player who missed time this summer with injuries, it was a solid start.

Henry was optimistic about the direction of the offense after getting one, albeit disappointing, game under their belt.

"First game as a Patriot, obviously it wasn't the result that I wanted but it was good to get out there," said Henry. "There's a lot of things to improve on, but excited for the next week ahead, just learning from those things and trying to apply them."

Henry's debut included a return to a full stadium, with passionate Patriots fans who made their presence felt. It was a welcome change from 2020's fanless season.

"Pregame, it was sweet," said Henry of the atmosphere. "Even in the game sitting over there listening to them get on their feet for the defense, it was pretty special. Obviously, we missed them last year and then my first experience at Gillette kind of being on the other side of things. It was really really cool to be able to see the fans and see their excitement."

And the loss didn't dampen the excitement after rookie Mac Jones put further his own solid first outing.

"He did a tremendous job out there," said Henry of the quarterback. "They did some things we hadn't seen early on in the game that we had to adjust to.

"Mac handled it really well and I think we as an offense handled it pretty well."

Henry was most impressed by Jones' willingness to stand in the pocket and take hits to deliver the ball. Miami blitzed on nearly half of the rookie's dropbacks but he didn't flinch.

"He's super unselfish, like standing in the pocket taking those shots and throwing the ball, it shows a lot to the lineman, to us [the tight ends], to the receivers," said Henry. "That's big time. He's going to continue to have to do that and we're gonna have to protect him better."

Protection is just one part of what the Patriots have to do better as a whole. Turnovers and penalties were also problem areas as Henry pointed out.