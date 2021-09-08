Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Sep 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment

Bill Belichick 9/8: 'We'll be ready to go on Sunday'

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Sep 08, 2021 at 05:56 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20210908_PDC_MacJones_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Mac Jones won the Patriots' starting job this summer by jumping right into the offense and making progress nearly every time he took the field. His development from the early days of OTAs to a culmination that occurred in the first joint practice against the Giants was impressive, as Jones clearly grew in his comfort as an NFL quarterback. It was ultimately enough for the team to move on from Cam Newton and hand the reins to the rookie.

But on Sunday comes the real test, an opening-day divisional clash with the Miami Dolphins that will put all of what Jones has learned over the last four months to the test.

"[Mac]'s preparing to start, he's doing all the things necessary to put himself in position to have a good week and try to carry his preparation onto the field on Sunday," said Josh McDaniels earlier in the week. "We all have butterflies on opening day, that's just the nature of opening day."

"I think nerves are a good thing, you can always be nervous but you can't play nervous," said Jones on Wednesday evening. "It's my first time out there but at the same time, we've all been playing for a long time all of us together. It's really not a one-man show, it takes all the people and I've just got to focus and do my job on each play."

So far Jones has done his job well and in the process has earned the respect of his teammates.

"When you're working, you just have to earn your respect," said Jones. "I try to do that every day but when you're young whether in college or the NFL, you just gotta go to work and earn the respect of your coaches, your teammates, everyone in the whole organization and team. I try to do that every day, it's a daily grind, a daily battle."

Jones' desire for perfection has gone a long way towards winning over one of the members of the offensive line, the group tasked with keeping him protected.

"If a play doesn't go exactly right, he'll, on his own, without coach saying anything, he'll say, 'Do it over,' and with some authority," said Trent Brown on Wednesday afternoon. "As a young guy, that's pretty cool to see."

"I think practice, you kind of have a picture of how it supposed to go in your head and you want everything to be perfect," said Jones of how he's demanding of the offense already. "It's not always gonna be perfect, especially in the games. Sometimes I mess something up, I'll be like, 'damn, let's run that back' even if it's one little thing just to make sure we're good on it."

After an extended spring and summer of preparation, now Jones is slowly seeing the first game come to the end of the long tunnel and expects them to provide an excellent challenge.

"I think they do a really good job," said Jones of Miami. "Last year they were really good on defense and turnovers and third-down stuff. Obviously, it's a similar system and stuff but it's a new year so they're going to bring different things. They do a great job, they're well-coached, they're aggressive, they're going to give us their best looks. It's going to make us better too, we're just looking forward to going against a really good defense."

Captains_16x9

Captains named

The Patriots announced their 2021 captains on Wednesday and all five veterans have previously held the honor -- David Andrews, James White, Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower and Matthew Slater. Interesting to note that only Andrews is under contract for 2022 and beyond as the team could experience some veteran turnover next offseason at some key positions.

Report: Stevenson healing from thumb injury

According to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Howe, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a dislocated thumb in practice last week but is still expected to be available for Sunday's opener against the Dolphins. With Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead no longer in the backfield, it will be interesting to see how the offense manages things outside of Damien Harris and James White. Both Stevenson and J.J. Taylor are candidates to get extended reps, while Brandon Bolden's status remains up in the air after spending recent practices in a red "no contact" jersey.

The first injury report of the season was released later in the afternoon and Stevenson did on appear on it. Jalen Mills (ankle), Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and Nelson Agholor (ankle) were the only players listed as limited. Mills is of particular interest given the lack of depth at outside cornerback. His status will be something to monitor throughout the rest of the week.

Practice Report

The Patriots had their full 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad in attendance for Wednesday's fully padded practice. One small change was that Brandon Bolden was no longer wearing a red "no contact" jersey in a sign that he is getting healthier. He could be an important part of Sunday's game if Stevenson is in fact limited by his reported injury.

Quotes of Note

Kyle Van Noy on opening game excitement:

"I think it's very exciting, the opportunity to play in front of the fans here. I think they're very excited, we can feel that sense of urgency from the fans and we're excited too. We're excited to play in front of a packed house, we're excited to play an AFC East opponent that's really good. We're just excited for the challenge. Any time you get a chance to play football it's exciting but more importantly in the division with a lot on the line right off the bat. You couldn't ask for anything better."

Davon Godchaux on stopping the run:

"It's the most important thing, I always like to say, "stop the run to have some fun,' everybody wants to pass rush, everybody wants to get sacks, before you do that you have to stop the run. That should be the mentality of everybody. I know for sure that's a mentality of ours. Today in a padded practice, you're going to emphasize that a lot. That's the first thing that comes to mind when you talk about playing football, when you talk about being a tough team... stop the run."

Related Content

news

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

With a multitude of new starters, the Patriots offense will have a distinctly new feel in 2021.
news

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

The veteran defensive back will be needed to play an important role in the Patriots secondary.
news

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin made the Patriots initial 53-man roster, extending a streak that goes back almost two decades.
news

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

The pair of Patriots linebackers will be looking to make their impact terrorizing opposing quarterbacks.
news

Notebook: Pats vet linebackers setting the tone

After two strong performances against the Giants in joint practices, the Patriots linebacker group looks deep, talented and ready to lead the way.
news

Notebook: Pats offense starting to click

Faces both new and familiar are starting to make notable contributions to the Patriots offense as they wind down preseason.
news

Notebook: Judon, Smith fitting right in

Two of the Patriots' biggest offseason additions are making their presence felt this summer in New England.
news

Notebook: Pats close in on the final week of preseason

After a productive set of joint practices with the Eagles, the Patriots are looking to keep things rolling in sessions with the Giants.
news

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

As injuries mount for the Patriots' tight ends, Devin Asiasi has a golden opportunity to shine.
news

Notebook: Pats get high-energy start to joint practices

The Patriots kicked off the joint practices with the Eagles on Monday with a spirited session.
news

Notebook: Pats' veteran defenders sharing experience

The Patriots held one final practice at home before heading to Philadelphia for joint practices with the Eagles.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Six local non-profits selected for Community Captains partnership

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation President Josh Kraft and President of Bank of America Massachusetts Miceal Chamberlain, launched the Community Captains program at a luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 8. Six local nonprofit organizations were selected to participate in the program and will each receive $50,000, visits and resources from the Patriots and Bank of America as part of the two-year partnership.

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Trent Brown on Mac Jones 9/8: 'He is intense'

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Devin McCourty on his brother 9/8: 'Nobody is coming to my house in Dolphins gear' 

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

David Andrews 9/8: 'They are familiar with us and we are familiar with them' 

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy 9/8: 'We are excited to play an AFC East opponent' 

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising