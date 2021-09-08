Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

So far Jones has done his job well and in the process has earned the respect of his teammates.

"When you're working, you just have to earn your respect," said Jones. "I try to do that every day but when you're young whether in college or the NFL, you just gotta go to work and earn the respect of your coaches, your teammates, everyone in the whole organization and team. I try to do that every day, it's a daily grind, a daily battle."

Jones' desire for perfection has gone a long way towards winning over one of the members of the offensive line, the group tasked with keeping him protected.

"If a play doesn't go exactly right, he'll, on his own, without coach saying anything, he'll say, 'Do it over,' and with some authority," said Trent Brown on Wednesday afternoon. "As a young guy, that's pretty cool to see."

"I think practice, you kind of have a picture of how it supposed to go in your head and you want everything to be perfect," said Jones of how he's demanding of the offense already. "It's not always gonna be perfect, especially in the games. Sometimes I mess something up, I'll be like, 'damn, let's run that back' even if it's one little thing just to make sure we're good on it."

After an extended spring and summer of preparation, now Jones is slowly seeing the first game come to the end of the long tunnel and expects them to provide an excellent challenge.