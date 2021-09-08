Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle
T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring
S Jalen Mills, Ankle
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed
MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Liam Eichenberg, Thigh
WR Preston Williams, Foot
FULL AVAILABILITY
RB Salvon Ahmed, Back
S Clayton Fejedelem, Shoulder
WR DeVante Parker, Shoulder
LB Elandon Roberts, Knee
WR Albert Wilson, Quad