Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Sep 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment

Bill Belichick 9/8: 'We'll be ready to go on Sunday'

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Sep 08, 2021 at 04:23 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2021

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle
T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring
S Jalen Mills, Ankle

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed

Related Links

MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Liam Eichenberg, Thigh
WR Preston Williams, Foot

FULL AVAILABILITY
RB Salvon Ahmed, Back
S Clayton Fejedelem, Shoulder
WR DeVante Parker, Shoulder
LB Elandon Roberts, Knee
WR Albert Wilson, Quad

Related Content

news

Week 17: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-9) and the New York Jets (2-13) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-8) and the Buffalo Bills (11-3) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 15: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-7) and the Miami Dolphins (8-5) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (5-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-8) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (6-4) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 11: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-5) and the Houston Texans (2-7) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-5) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-5) and the New York Jets (0-8) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 8: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-4) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
news

Week 7: Patriots - 49ers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the San Francisco (3-3) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots and Bank of America launch Community Captains program

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Six local non-profits selected for Community Captains partnership

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation President Josh Kraft and President of Bank of America Massachusetts Miceal Chamberlain, launched the Community Captains program at a luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 8. Six local nonprofit organizations were selected to participate in the program and will each receive $50,000, visits and resources from the Patriots and Bank of America as part of the two-year partnership.

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Trent Brown on Mac Jones 9/8: 'He is intense'

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Devin McCourty on his brother 9/8: 'Nobody is coming to my house in Dolphins gear' 

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

David Andrews 9/8: 'They are familiar with us and we are familiar with them' 

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy 9/8: 'We are excited to play an AFC East opponent' 

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising