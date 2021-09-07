Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run: Edge: Patriots

It's no secret that the Patriots want to run the football, and with a strong offensive line and a deep backfield they should be able to accomplish that feat. Damien Harris will get first crack at the lead back role with Sony Michel dealt to Los Angeles. Harris runs with power between the tackles and shows enough breakaway speed to turn in the occasional big play. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson is coming off an impressive preseason that should earn him some looks early while J.J. Taylor flashed in the old Rex Burkhead hybrid-type role. Trent Brown returns to the lineup as the right tackle and figures to be a key element of the running game as well. Miami was in the middle of the pack stopping the run a year ago, finishing 16th while allowing an average of 116.4 yards per game. The Dolphins front of Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins does a nice job of protecting linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker. Expect the Patriots to turn to the running game at some point Sunday with Harris receiving the bulk of the load.

When the Patriots pass: Edge: Dolphins

Rookie Mac Jones will be making his NFL debut against one of the more talented secondaries he'll see this season. Miami features corners Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Noah Igbinoghene with a pair of former Patriots at safety in Eric Rowe and Jason McCourty. That group has some experience to cause the youngster some problems despite the fact that Miami ranked just 22nd a year ago in pass defense (251.5 yards per game). It wouldn't be surprising to see Josh McDaniels allow Jones to come out throwing a bit early, both in an effort to get him comfortable and to catch Miami a bit off guard. The key will be to stay out of obvious passing situations where the Dolphins can get in position to create turnovers. Despite their pedestrian numbers in terms of yards allowed in 2020, Miami finished fourth in points allowed and will make life difficult on Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry (assuming Henry's shoulder injury is sufficiently healed).

When the Dolphins run: Edge: Patriots

Other than against the Patriots last December, Miami really struggled to the run the ball in 2020. The Dolphins averaged just 105.5 yards per game on the ground and were led by Myles Gaskin's 584 yards and three touchdowns. Gaskin is a talented multi-purpose back who will likely open as the lead ball carrier on Sunday, but he's not suited for an every down role. Making life more difficult for Miami is the uncertainty along the offensive line. Left tackle Austin Jackson is currently on the COVID-reserve list, as is backup tight end Adam Shaheen. Newcomer Greg Little, who was recently acquired from Carolina, may have to fill in if Jackson isn't cleared in time for the game. It's an underwhelming offensive line to begin with, and the Patriots commitment to improving their run defense (26th, 131.4 yards per game) was an offseason key. Former Dolphin Davon Godchaux joins Lawrence Guy and rookie Christian Barmore among those charged with improving the run defense, and returning linebackers Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy should help as well, as should free agent newcomer Matt Judon. Miami's uncertainty up front gives the Patriots a significant edge here.

When the Dolphins pass: Edge: Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa enters his first full season as the starter after playing the last half of the 2020 season. He experienced some ups and downs in his rookie year, getting yanked twice but still managing to go 6-3 as the starter. He was especially sharp in a win over the Patriots in December when he went 20 of 26 for 145 yards in a key Dolphins win down the stretch. He enjoyed a strong summer and showed a better grasp of the offense in the preseason, something he admitted he wasn't able to do as well as he should have as a rookie. His ability to navigate the Patriots tough pass rush schemes will be key on Sunday. He has quality weapons in DeVante Parker, rookie Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki (free agent wideout Will Fuller has to sit out to complete a suspension from last year). Preston Williams and Jakeem Grant also could be factors in the passing game, as will Gaskin. The Patriots will be without top corner Stephon Gilmore and are in need of some consistency alongside J.C. Jackson. Jalen Mills and Joejuan Williams are the leading candidates to replace Gilmore with Jonathan Jones slated for slot duty. If Tagovailoa has time to throw, he should find success.

Special Teams: Edge: Patriots