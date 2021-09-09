What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

On Mac Jones...

"From film study on him; he does great things as a young player. Obviously he's a rookie. The things he does, the passes he makes, you'd be like, 'wow.' Which is a good thing. He will definitely be a test for us this week and we are just going to have to take it one play at a time with him."

- Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts

"He's smart. He's not like your typical rookie quarterback coming in and making mistakes. He's smart, he's got a strong arm, accurate. He's a Patriots guy I guess you can say. We've got to come in there and bring our A game. At the end of the day, he's a pro player just like the rest of us, no matter if it's his first year or his fifth year. You've got to come in there and really execute at the end of the day."

- Dolphins LB Jerome Baker

"I think for the most part, whenever you are preparing for an opponent, you don't really want to look at their experience. You want to watch the film and see what they're telling you on film and as we have gotten a chance to watch Mac (Jones) throughout the preseason, he's doing a lot of good things for them. Just the subtle things he does, the way he moves the defense when he's looking off; getting them into the right play at the line of scrimmage. I won't say in regards to a rookie quarterback this or that, I just think we have a tough opponent coming and obviously a divisional opponent we are going to visit for Week 1. With Mac Jones there, it's going to be a tough game and you can see some of the things early on in his career that he is able to do that puts him in a good place on offense so we are really going to have to go up there and execute well."

- Dolphins DB Jason McCourty

"Smart guy. Smart guy. He likes to take one play at a time. He's an accurate guy. I loved playing with him at 'Bama. He's a funny kid."

- Dolphins DT Raekwon Davis

"I just remember him just being real competitive. I think when he got his time to really start, he was just really competitive about business really every day. Of course he would joke around and stuff, but he was really about business."

- Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

"I just think for us, there's no film of him. I once had a coach say, 'prepare for war in a time of peace.' I think sometimes you look at it and you're like, 'Oh there's a rookie quarterback, we'll be alright,' and you have no idea what this rookie quarterback is going to go out there and do Week 1 of the season. You better make sure you're dotting all of your I's, crossing all your T's and disregard Bill Belichick. Just the fact that he's a rookie quarterback and he's stepping into the NFL, you know he's prepared for the moment or he wouldn't be out there. I think for us – especially when there was a veteran in front of him so you know he's going to be prepared, he's going to be ready to go and we have to make sure we are doing the same."

- Dolphins DB Jason McCourty

"To be honest, I don't care if he was in Year 22. (laughter) I don't care at all, I look at him the same. I don't care how old he is. Us, as a defense, we don't look at it like that either. We really don't care his age. We just look at what he brings to the team. He's a great competitor. He seems like a very smart guy; I don't know him personally but from film. We are just going to have to take it one play at a time with him."

- Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts

"Mac has always been a big competitor. He takes what's learned in the quarterback room out to the field. Just how smart he is on the field and whatnot, and knowing where to go with the ball. He's really smart."

- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

On kicking off the regular season...

"It's going to be crazy. It's going to be fun. Like Jevon (Holland) said, it's been a dream of mine since I was little to be able to do this for a career and it's honestly so surreal at this point so I can't even tell you how it's going to feel. It's just a lot of emotions, a lot going on at once; but you've just got to focus on the game. I'm definitely excited."

- Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips

On playing at Gillette Stadium with the fans back...

"It's definitely going to be a pretty wild experience to just hear the crowd and experience all of that so I'm excited."

- Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips

"I think it'll be exhilarating, honestly. It's a lifelong dream, playing on an NFL team, making a roster and things like that. The first game is going to be awesome, especially with the fans back. I'm really excited."

- Dolphins S Jevon Holland

