Notebook: Meyers continues to progress and impress

After a breakout 2020, Jakobi Meyers has picked things up where he left off, grabbing 10 catches for 82 yards through the first two games of the 2021 season. More telling of Meyers' value is that he's the most-targeted player on third down for the Patriots and has picked up a team-best four first-down catches on those targets.

In his third year, Meyers continues to ascend as a player who can be trusted in the big moments.

"I'm a lot more confident and that's honestly something [Julian Edelman] talked to me about when I first got here," said Meyers during Friday afternoon's media availability. "He would always tell me he saw the talent that I had. He saw that I could make plays, but he would just feel like there were times where he didn't see the confidence in me to go out there and perform to the best of my ability, which he saw. So here in year three, I feel like I'm a lot more confident. I understand the playbook a lot better. I know my teammates a lot better and I just feel like I can do a lot more to help this team."

Meyers was fortunate to have two years of mentorship from Edelman, who said during his Thursday availability that he's continued to enjoy watching the young receiver's development now that he's retired.