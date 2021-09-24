Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 24 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 26 - 10:40 AM

Julian Edelman 9/23: 'Excited and thankful to be honored this weekend'

Press Pass: Getting ready for the New Orleans Saints

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Saints

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the New York Jets

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs New York Jets

Josh McDaniels 9/21: 'It was a very aggressive front that we saw in New York'

Patriots Mailbag: How can Pats offense generate big plays and end-zone finish?

NFL Notes: Jones, Pats seeing red thus far

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their Victory over the Jets

Notebook: Meyers continues to progress and impress

Sep 24, 2021 at 04:12 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20210924_PDC_Meyers
Photo by Eric J. Adler

After a breakout 2020, Jakobi Meyers has picked things up where he left off, grabbing 10 catches for 82 yards through the first two games of the 2021 season. More telling of Meyers' value is that he's the most-targeted player on third down for the Patriots and has picked up a team-best four first-down catches on those targets.

In his third year, Meyers continues to ascend as a player who can be trusted in the big moments.

"I'm a lot more confident and that's honestly something [Julian Edelman] talked to me about when I first got here," said Meyers during Friday afternoon's media availability. "He would always tell me he saw the talent that I had. He saw that I could make plays, but he would just feel like there were times where he didn't see the confidence in me to go out there and perform to the best of my ability, which he saw. So here in year three, I feel like I'm a lot more confident. I understand the playbook a lot better. I know my teammates a lot better and I just feel like I can do a lot more to help this team."

Meyers was fortunate to have two years of mentorship from Edelman, who said during his Thursday availability that he's continued to enjoy watching the young receiver's development now that he's retired.

"I'm excited for Jakobi," said Edelman. "He's really grown to heights that I knew he could get to and he's continued working toward that. When Jakobi first got there you saw that he had an ability, he had a shiftiness, he was a natural great route runner, great with the ball in his hands. A lot of what he had to work on was the mental part of the game, the confidence. To see him right now gaining confidence and becoming the player he is, blocking well, going out there doing the dirty things that you have to do as guys in that spot have had had to do for years in this type of offense. I'm super proud of him."

"Honestly, I thought he was a great role model to have personally," said Meyers of Edelman, who had previously expressed how much Edelman helped his development. "I mean, there are some things you kind of got to bleep out a little bit here and there, but just to the way he was a professional, the way he attacked every day, came in and tried to be his best self every day, the way he fought every day and earned every single thing he was given. So definitely a lot to learn from Jules and a lot that I want to keep around in my game and emulate every day."

Meyers development has also caught the eye of head coach Bill Belichick, who said Meyers didn't fit the traditional mold of a Patriots slot receiver but has carved his own path.

"Just really as a player, Jakobi's had a very, I would say, steady growth since he's come here," Belichick said on Friday morning. "Undrafted, really was kind of a little bit of an unusual fit in the offense just from his background.

"He's not really the profile of a slot receiver. He's not really the profile of a perimeter receiver, but he does both. He has a good skillset that enables him to be multiple and he's smart. Just doesn't really fit, I would say, the exact profile that you would have for one particular spot. But the combination of all of them, he does pretty well."

By staying consistent, Meyers is making his way through a Patriots receiver gauntlet that can be tough for even experienced veterans.

"He's become much better in every phase of the game — blocking, man-to-man route running, inside routes, outside routes, zone awareness," said Belichick. "Just adjusting to the quarterback, which he's played for now three different quarterbacks, so that's all part of it, too. And he continues to do a lot of the little things that are important not only at his position but within the entire group."

Five Points of Emphasis vs. Saints

  1. Kamara, Kamara, Kamara: It doesn't take a football PhD to see what Alvin Kamara means to the Saints offense. He's the kind of balanced back that is a nightmare on any down and the Patriots must have an extensive plan to deal with him no matter what the situation is. In many ways, Kamara is exactly the kind of test the Patriots defense needs, facing a player that will force them to fix some of the areas that have been vulnerable through two games. Especially the run defense will have to be on point. "He does everything well," said Bill Belichick of Kamara this week. "He's got good speed, quickness. He's tough to tackle. Good vision. Versatile guy. Get him the ball a lot of different ways, and they do, and he produces with it. He's a guy you got to keep your eye on at all times. He plays on all three downs, so he's always in there." 
  2. Give us some, Jameis: If the Patriots can slow down Kamara it should lead to positive results against Jameis Winston, who looked like a new quarterback for much of the summer and into Week 1. Week 2, not so much, as executing a similar gameplan to the Panthers' should be a goal of the Patriots. Winston can be hit or miss, or even hit and miss, and the Patriots might have to weather some big downfield connections that could also be balanced out by downfield interceptions. "He's a really good quarterback," said Belichick. "He threw for 5,000 yards in Tampa, so it's not like this guy isn't that productive. He's big. He's strong. He's accurate. He's got a good touch on the ball. The offense that he ran at Tampa is a lot different than the offense he's running in New Orleans, but I think fundamentally he's just a big, strong guy that can throw the ball accurately. He's very good down the field. He's a tough guy to tackle. He's strong in the pocket. He can make every throw on the field."
  3. O-line, now's the time: The offensive line was supposed to be a strength coming into the season but it hasn't been off to a white-hot start. Part of that is due to having Trent Brown for just seven snaps, but it's clear the line as a whole hasn't quite put it all together yet like they would like to. This week, against a tenacious Saints defense, the offensive line will need their best game. If Brown is able to return it will be a big boost, but if not they'll need the right tackle fill-in and the rest of the line to give Mac Jones the time he needs to help the offense make strides.
  4. Special battle: Most weeks the Patriots have a decided advantage on special teams where their consistency and value placed on the third phase can often help them pull out close wins. This week, however, the Saints match up well with some of the best special teams in the league. New Orleans currently sits atop Football Outsiders' special teams DVOA ratings, while the Patriots come in at 17th. "The kicking game, you know, Coach [Darren] Rizzi has done a great job there, and one of the top units in the league with some great players, you know, led by [Deonte] Harris, but they cover well on both punts and kickoffs," said Belichick. "Return well. Block kicks. Very good situational team."
  5. 60 minutes: These are two well-coached football teams trying to figure out who they are early in the season. Often these kinds of games, go right down to the wire just like the 2013 matchup between these two teams did. Which team will fix their problems and get on track? Both will be due for a noticeable improvement in the coming weeks. The one that finds it this Sunday will likely pull out the win right at the end.

Practice & Injury Report

Once again it was only Adrian Phillips that was not spotted at Patriots practice on Friday as the team wrapped up their on-field work for the Saints. Phillips was listed as "not injury related" on the injury report for a second day so there still could be a chance the talented defensive back/linebacker is able to play on Sunday.

Judon, Van Noy and Harris were all full participants but will be ones to watch when inactives are announced. Phillips, Trent Brown, and new addition Josh Uche (back) are all questionable.

New England Patriots
Table - Injury report
Player Injury Game status
Matthew Judon was signed by the New England Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore on March 19, 2021. Originally drafted by Baltimore in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Named franchise player by Baltimore and signed his tender (5/28/20).
Matt Judon
Knee Not_Listed
Trent Brown, 27, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with San Francisco (2015-17), New England (2018) and Las Vegas (2019-20). The 6-foot-8, 380-pounder originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (244th overall) by San Francisco out of Florida in the 2015 NFL Draft. Brown was acquired by New England in a trade with San Francisco on April 27, 2018, and signed with the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent on March 13, 2019. Brown has played in 63 regular season games with 60 starts in his career and all three playoff contests with New England in 2018. Brown has started at both right tackle and left tackle during his career. Over two seasons with the Raiders, Brown started all 16 games he played at right tackle. After earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2019, he was limited to five games in 2020.
Trent Brown
Calf Questionable
Damien Harris was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round (87th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Damien Harris
Finger Not_Listed
Kyle Van Noy, 29, was signed by the New England Patriots as a free agent on March 19, 2021. He is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with Detroit (2014-16), New England (2016-19) and Miami (2020). He played for the Patriots from 2016 through the 2019 season after joining the team in a trade with Detroit on Oct. 25, 2016. Van Noy was part of two Super Bowl Championship teams with the Patriots. He was waived by Miami on March 10, 2021. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (40th overall) by Detroit in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Brigham Young. He was traded to New England from Detroit on Oct 25, 2016, and signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. In seven NFL seasons, Van Noy has played in 95 games with 65 starts and has accumulated 348 tackles, 23½ sacks, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 16 passes defensed. In addition, he has scored touchdowns on a 29-yard blocked punt return, a 46-yard fumble return and a 22-yard fumble return. Last season with Miami, Van Noy started in 13-of-14 games that he played and finished with 69 total tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six passes defensed.
Kyle Van Noy
Throat Not_Listed
Phillips, 28, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Chargers (2014-19) after joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Texas on June 16, 2014. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder, has played in 64 regular-season games with 24 starts and totaled 220 tackles, five interceptions for 74 yards, 18 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 28 special teams tackles. He has also played in two postseason contests, finishing with 12 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and three passes defensed.
Adrian Phillips
Not Injury Related Questionable
Josh Uche was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round (60th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Josh Uche
Back Questionable

Quotes of Note

Gunner Olszewski on now being one of the more experienced receivers on the roster:

"It's definitely different I wouldn't say I'm a veteran voice per see, we got guys like Nelson and Kendrick who played good football for other franchises obviously, and then we have Jakobi here who is kind of our tone setter in that room. He's played the most Patriots football now out of everybody in that room. He does a great job of knowing what the expectations are in that room.

Jakob Johnson on having fans back:

"It's exciting. The main thing is just having people in the stadiums. The fans are excited and I think you can really feel that energy on game day. America's locked in on football, it's exciting to be a part of that, bringing football back, bringing fans back to the stadium."

Related Content

news

New Pats weapons impressed by McDaniels' approach

Josh McDaniels continues to find ways to put the Patriots tight ends and receivers in position to succeed.
news

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

Julian Edelman checked in prior to being honored at halftime of Sunday's Patriots-Saints game.
news

Mac, offense continue to make strides

Through two games, rookie Mac Jones and the Patriots offense has gotten off to a solid start, but making improvement and progress continues to be the goal.
news

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

The Patriots defense shifts gears to an NFC foe that is well-coached and will present a number of challenges.
news

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

The Patriots cornerback grabbed his first two interceptions of the 2021 season, continuing his torrid takeaway pace.
news

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

The Patriots offensive coordinator is teaching his young quarterback to make good decisions and the results will follow.
news

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

Bill Belichick and the Patriots look to break into the 2021 win column against the Jets.
news

Notebook: Hightower looks for bigger impact in Week 2

The Patriots veteran linebacker hopes for a faster start and harder play against the New York Jets.
news

Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

The Patriots quarterback and tight end are looking to clean things up as they prepare for the Jets.
news

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

With a game under their belt, it's on to the Jets for Mac Jones and Josh McDaniels.
news

Notebook: Pats close book on Dolphins loss

After a day spent breaking down the loss, the Patriots are ready to move on to Week 2.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Meyers continues to progress and impress

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/24

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

New Pats weapons impressed by McDaniels' approach

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Judon 9/24: 'We've got to harass Winston on every snap'

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Jakob Johnson 9/24: 'You can really feel the energy on gameday'

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski on the Saints 9/24: 'We've got our hands full this week'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 9/24: 'Everybody has to do their jobs'

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Bill Belichick on Sean Payton 9/24: 'He operates so quickly with so many different variables'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One with Adrian Phillips

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots safety Adrian Phillips to discuss the Patriots week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising