Notebook: Meyers still sees room to grow

Jakobi Meyers broke through with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2019 with 26 catches and then bettered that with 59 catches in 2020, leading the team and solidifying his spot as a reliable receiver who knew where to be and how to make the critical catches.

It was a baptism of fire in his first two seasons.

"I had to learn fast," said Meyers after Tuesday evening's practice session that featured a heavy dose of special teams. "I came in with a first-round receiver, Tom Brady, a future Hall of Famer... I had to pick it up real fast and definitely push the tempo."

Now that he's found his stride, Meyers is keeping things rolling in his third training camp. So far, he's been the team's most reliable receiver this summer, making his living catching crossers over the middle. No matter who the quarterback has been, Meyers has shown up, day in and day out, while passing along credit to Troy Brown and Julian Edelman for helping him master the variety of routes that are asked of slot receivers.

Now, Meyers is able to help pass that knowledge to the other receivers trying to navigate the same challenges.

"I feel I can help out more, I tell guys how I see things if guys are doing something wrong," said Meyers. "Give them that information and let them do what they want with it."

After throwing two touchdowns in 2020, Meyers is still waiting to get into the end zone in his career. A touchdown might be the final piece necessary to show that he's arrived, but something that should happen simply because Meyers has remained so consistent throughout his first three seasons, staying on the field and taking advantage of his opportunities.

But Meyers isn't getting comfortable just yet.