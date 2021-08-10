Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp competition escalates as preseason approaches

With Damien Harris possibly taking over the "lead back" role this year. Do you think we could see a return to the Sony Michel from his Georgia days? -Pearce Bennett

Sony has looked good this summer, again seemingly faster than the last time we saw him in camp, though I remember thinking the same thing in 2020 and 2019 – that he showed some impressive burst that I wasn't sure I'd seen yet. So here we are again, and with Michel having his fifth-year option declined, he should be motivated to earn another contract. It looks that way through camp but it's tough to discern a ton when there's only been three padded practices and even then there's limited actual tackling. But if there was a giant X-factor on offense it has to be the health of both Michel and Harris. If both somehow were fully available for the entire season, they could be a huge part of the offense – a two-headed monster that can start games strong and finish them off in the fourth quarter. To me, Harris has the slight edge from what I've seen. -Mike Dussault

I can't help but get excited about this team that has been assembled this year. Players have been added on defense and offense to form in my view a traditional Bill Belichick complementary team. The key ingredient in this group for me though is the "chips" not only players , coaches and also the organization as a whole have on their shoulders because of the doubters and negativity from last season. If history has taught us anything though it is that a Bill Belichick team with an enormous "chip" on its shoulder is a very dangerous thing. What's your take on this? -Mark Saez

I am sure everyone is feeling extra motivated solely by 2020's 7-9 finish that kept the team out of the playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons. While it's certainly been miserable for Patriots fans to take the inevitable arrows that were sure to be fired in their direction as soon as the team wasn't in the Super Bowl mix, I don't put too much weight into the players, coaches and staff feeling the same way. They don't have to get by 7-9. That says everything that needs to be said as far as they're concerned, and I know once again they're putting in the work necessary to produce a better record. This speaks to the level of dedication that I believe has existed in New England under Bill Belichick for 20 years whether they lost in the Super Bowl or it was one of the now four seasons that they weren't playing in the post season. It's about making the playoffs and competing for championships and that's the primary motivator, no matter what the critics are spewing. -Mike Dussault

Longtime listener, first time emailer… I've been big on learning the Patriots history ever since I became a fan in the mid-2000s. I currently have been putting together legendary all-time teams with a group of friends but we have come to a disagreement when it comes to picking who should be the starting linebackers for the Patriots defense. Out of all linebackers listed below, who would you start at LOLB, ROLB, and MLB if you were putting together the best Patriots team of all time. Players had to have played on the team longer than five years to be eligible (our rule) Tippet, McGinest, Nelson, Teddy B, Hightower, Vrabel, and Buoniconti? If allot P.U could give their opinion, especially Paul , thanks guys -Jake Lauritson

Hey Jake, thanks for the game. First, my two cents, as a child of the 80s, I've got to include Andre Tippett because he was simply my favorite player and I think with an even better supporting cast, especially later on, I think he might've been even better. In the middle, I've got Bruschi by a nose over Nelson, but it's a tough one. But any time Bill Belichick calls someone "the perfect player" I take note. As much as I love McGinest and Vrabel, I'll take Hightower as the third linebacker. His versatility, smarts, toughness and big-play ability would be a great complement to Bru and Tip. -Mike Dussault