Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Aug 10, 2021 at 04:08 PM
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0) VS. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (0-0)
Thursday, August 12, 2021 // Gillette Stadium // 7:30 p.m. ET

PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Watch Games | Game Center
WFT: Roster | Depth Chart | How to Watch Guide

The New England Patriots will open the 2021 preseason against the Washington Football Team and play in front of the Gillette Stadium fans for the first time since the 2019 postseason when they faced the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game on Jan. 4, 2020. The NFL did not play a preseason last year and the Patriots did not have fans in the stands in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Patriots will face Washington in the preseason for the 23rd time, tying the Philadelphia Eagles for the second-most frequent preseason opponent. The Patriots have faced the New York Giants 29. The Giants and Eagles are the Patriots other 2021 preseason opponents.

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and the Washington Football Team will meet for the 23rd time in the preseason, with New England holding a 14-8 advantage in the previous 22 contests. The 23rd meeting will tie the Philadelphia Eagles for the second-most preseason meetings. The only other teams the Patriots have faced more int he preseason is the 29 meetings with the New York Giants.

The Patriots 14 preseason victories over Washington are their highest total over any preseason opponent, with the Patriots 13 victories over-Philadelphia second.

The Patriots and Washington last played in a preseason game in the first game of the 2018 preseason when the Patriots prevailed with a 26-17 win at Gillette Stadium. This week's game will be Washington's third visit to Gillette stadium for a preseason game. New England beat Washington 41-0 in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 26, 2006 in addition to the 2018 win.

The Patriots and Washington have met in the regular season 11 times with Washington holding a 6-5 advantage. The Patriots beat Washington 33-7 at FedEx Field in the last regular season meeting on Oct. 6, 2019.

MOST FREQUENT PRESEASON OPPONENTS

The Patriots and the Washington Football Team will meet for the 23rd time in the preseason to match the Philadelphia Eagles (23) for the second most frequent preseason contests, behind the 29 meetings between the Patriots and Giants.

QUICK HIT

New England's victory over Washington in 2011 was their first win in Washington, the only NFL city that the Patriots had never won on the road. The Patriots are now 2-2 in the nation's capital.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Table inside Article
2020 REGULAR SEASON NEW ENGLAND WASHINGTON
Record 7-9 7-9
Divisional Standings 3rd 1st
Total Yards Gained 5,236 5,076
Total Offense (Rank) 327.3 (27) 317.3 (30)
Rush Offense 146.6 (4) 100.7 (26)
Pass Offense 180.6 (30) 180.6 (30)
Points Per Game 20.4 (27) 20.9 (25)
Total Yards Allowed 5,660 4,873
Total Defense (Rank) 353.8 (15) 304.6 (2)
Rush Defense 131.4 (26) 112.8 (13T)
Pass Defense 222.3 (8) 191.8 (2)
Points Allowed/Game 22.1 (7) 20.6 (4)
Possession Avg. 28:58 29:55
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost 37/234 50/331
Sacks Made/Yards 24/165 47/325
Total Touchdowns Scored 36 37
Penalties Against/Yards 62/534 87/697
Punts/Avg. 55/48.7 73/44.3
Turnover Differential +3 (13t) -4 (23t)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ's Steve Burton.

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will be simulcast the game on the radio during the preseason.

PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK

Massachusetts

  • Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
  • Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

  • Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine

  • Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
  • Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

  • Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9
  • Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
  • Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
  • Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Rhode Island

  • Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Vermont

  • Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska

  • Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
  • Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
  • Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii

  • Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5
