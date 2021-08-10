Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and the Washington Football Team will meet for the 23rd time in the preseason, with New England holding a 14-8 advantage in the previous 22 contests. The 23rd meeting will tie the Philadelphia Eagles for the second-most preseason meetings. The only other teams the Patriots have faced more int he preseason is the 29 meetings with the New York Giants.

The Patriots 14 preseason victories over Washington are their highest total over any preseason opponent, with the Patriots 13 victories over-Philadelphia second.

The Patriots and Washington last played in a preseason game in the first game of the 2018 preseason when the Patriots prevailed with a 26-17 win at Gillette Stadium. This week's game will be Washington's third visit to Gillette stadium for a preseason game. New England beat Washington 41-0 in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 26, 2006 in addition to the 2018 win.