Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-0) VS. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (0-0)
Thursday, August 12, 2021 // Gillette Stadium // 7:30 p.m. ET
The New England Patriots will open the 2021 preseason against the Washington Football Team and play in front of the Gillette Stadium fans for the first time since the 2019 postseason when they faced the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game on Jan. 4, 2020. The NFL did not play a preseason last year and the Patriots did not have fans in the stands in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Patriots will face Washington in the preseason for the 23rd time, tying the Philadelphia Eagles for the second-most frequent preseason opponent. The Patriots have faced the New York Giants 29. The Giants and Eagles are the Patriots other 2021 preseason opponents.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots and the Washington Football Team will meet for the 23rd time in the preseason, with New England holding a 14-8 advantage in the previous 22 contests. The 23rd meeting will tie the Philadelphia Eagles for the second-most preseason meetings. The only other teams the Patriots have faced more int he preseason is the 29 meetings with the New York Giants.
The Patriots 14 preseason victories over Washington are their highest total over any preseason opponent, with the Patriots 13 victories over-Philadelphia second.
The Patriots and Washington last played in a preseason game in the first game of the 2018 preseason when the Patriots prevailed with a 26-17 win at Gillette Stadium. This week's game will be Washington's third visit to Gillette stadium for a preseason game. New England beat Washington 41-0 in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 26, 2006 in addition to the 2018 win.
The Patriots and Washington have met in the regular season 11 times with Washington holding a 6-5 advantage. The Patriots beat Washington 33-7 at FedEx Field in the last regular season meeting on Oct. 6, 2019.
MOST FREQUENT PRESEASON OPPONENTS
The Patriots and the Washington Football Team will meet for the 23rd time in the preseason to match the Philadelphia Eagles (23) for the second most frequent preseason contests, behind the 29 meetings between the Patriots and Giants.
QUICK HIT
New England's victory over Washington in 2011 was their first win in Washington, the only NFL city that the Patriots had never won on the road. The Patriots are now 2-2 in the nation's capital.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2020 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|WASHINGTON
|Record
|7-9
|7-9
|Divisional Standings
|3rd
|1st
|Total Yards Gained
|5,236
|5,076
|Total Offense (Rank)
|327.3 (27)
|317.3 (30)
|Rush Offense
|146.6 (4)
|100.7 (26)
|Pass Offense
|180.6 (30)
|180.6 (30)
|Points Per Game
|20.4 (27)
|20.9 (25)
|Total Yards Allowed
|5,660
|4,873
|Total Defense (Rank)
|353.8 (15)
|304.6 (2)
|Rush Defense
|131.4 (26)
|112.8 (13T)
|Pass Defense
|222.3 (8)
|191.8 (2)
|Points Allowed/Game
|22.1 (7)
|20.6 (4)
|Possession Avg.
|28:58
|29:55
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|37/234
|50/331
|Sacks Made/Yards
|24/165
|47/325
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|36
|37
|Penalties Against/Yards
|62/534
|87/697
|Punts/Avg.
|55/48.7
|73/44.3
|Turnover Differential
|+3 (13t)
|-4 (23t)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ's Steve Burton.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will be simulcast the game on the radio during the preseason.
PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK
Massachusetts
- Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
- Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22
Connecticut
- Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8
Maine
- Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
- Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7
New Hampshire
- Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9
- Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
- Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
- Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8
Rhode Island
- Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12
Vermont
- Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3
Alaska
Hawaii
- Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5
