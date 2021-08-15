Notebook: Pats' veteran defenders sharing experience

"I think the experience part is everything," said Hightower after Sunday's walkthrough. "We're able to see certain things that maybe the other players might not be able to see. That's just kind of goes to back to the meeting room and how we operate. You're only as strong as your weakest link and keeping whatever little hidden gems [to yourself], having secrets doesn't really help anybody."

It's strange to think the Pats D spent last season without Hightower and Van Noy, who have slipped right back into their operating style like 2020 never happened, bringing back an invaluable mountain of experience and perspective.

"I really love having him back in the meeting room to talk, maybe a little bit more in-depth on things," said Hightower of Van Noy. "It's been great for me, it's been great for the other guys... I think we're starting to push where we want to be, but obviously, we still got a lot of work."

Judon is the new addition to the group and one who immediately stood out against the Football Team with some strong play. While he's also a vet, his experience with the Ravens gives him another perspective for the experienced Patriots and younger players to consider.

"[Judon] cracking jokes and stuff, that's eight out of 10 but his work ethic is 10 out of 10," said Hightower. "Doing extra pass rush stuff before practice, if it's an intense drill that we've got going he's still chasing the ball carrier down to the end zone. People feed off of that.