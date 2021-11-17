Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

Josh McDaniels spoke with the press on Wednesday as the team wrapped up their short week of preparation for Thursday Night Football. There will be a familiar face across from him on the sidelines when the Patriots take the field against the Falcons, with former Patriots defensive coordinator Dean Pees now coordinating the defense in Atlanta.

The experienced coach has had his share of matchups against the Patriots when he moved on to work for the Ravens and Titans, and should have plenty of tricks up his sleeve for McDaniels rookie-quarterback-led offense.

"Coach Pees is obviously a really good football coach and he's a great person too," said McDaniels. "Playing against him is always different. The thing that I think I've always been most impressed with Coach Pees is his ability to adapt his scheme, which is I would say multiple, to the strengths and weaknesses of his players. Some games we've played them they've been almost entirely man-to-man coverage, other games they've used blitz zones, some games have been more split safety coverage and less of that other stuff. He has a great feel for what his defense can do well, he has a great feel for how to use his best players and his most disruptive players and he knows how to slow you down and try to take away some of your strengths."

Pees will see a new-look Patriots offense this time around, instead of the well-established one his defense's faced previously. With Mac Jones under center and making weekly progress, Pees' experience against Bill Belichick's team will stress the rookie in new ways.

"There's no question that this game tomorrow night will require discipline, patience and execution because we're not gonna see the same thing over and over either," said McDaniels. "He may play something that looks similar but it's not the same thing. There's a lot of variety, there's a lot of disguise, there's an element of discipline that's going to be required post-snap that we know we're going to be challenged with."

So far, McDaniels has been impressed with the job that Jones has done, as he listed off all the responsibilities that fall on the quarterback in the system, responsibilities that Pees will look to stress.

"The quarterback has to process information in our system every play," said McDaniels. 'He calls the play in the huddle and then there's so much work to be done prior to the ball being snapped. He's in tune with what the defensive front is, he's in tune with where the linebackers are located, what's the secondary shell like, is there rotation, is there not?Where are our threats in the blitz game, where do those come from? He's the one that's handling the protections, he's the one that handles the run game, distributing the blockers up front.

"And obviously once the ball is snapped, there's an entirely new process that begins anew again... reading the secondary, confirming what you thought you might get and then trying to get your eyes in the right place with the ball."