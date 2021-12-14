Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

"The bye week took a long time to get here but it came right on time," said Phillips. "Being able to let our bodies heal up and get away just for a little bit for this last little push that we have going on... We've been grinding hard for so long, with the beginning of the season not really going how we wanted to and then fighting each and every week just to make sure that we put ourselves in the best position and being able to end it on Monday night with a win and come into the bye week... I think it was very much needed."

After the low-scoring, windswept drama in Buffalo, the Patriots now turn the page to the windless-but-loud conditions of Indianapolis. Just like in the past, the Colts feature one of the best offenses in the league and a fast, ball-hawking defense.

"That's a legit offense right there," said Phillips of the Colts, which prominently features running back Jonathan Taylor, the league's leader in yards-from-scrimmage. "Taylor's a home run hitter, he's a guy that's not afraid of contact. You can see as the game keeps going he just gets more physical and if people don't want to hit when it comes to the third or fourth quarter, especially when they have the lead, especially when he's in his zone and if he smells a fish, he's going to attack you."

A big key? Getting off to a good start and not letting the Colts and Taylor run away after an early lead.

"That first quarter kind of dictates what the game is going to be," said Phillips. "You always want to start fast and everybody talks about starting fast, well this is like the best team at starting fast. When we get out there we have to make sure that we're ready for whatever they throw at us, because they throw a lot of stuff at teams in the first quarter and that's how they get up and games."

Win streaks aside, the post-bye Patriots were looking to just keep doing what had gotten them out of their 2-4 start.