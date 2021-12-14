Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 14 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Dec 14, 2021 at 04:46 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211214_PDC_Phillips_DSP

The Patriots got a huge stop against the Buffalo Bills last Monday night with Adrian Phillips making a third-down pass breakup that set the stage for the final fourth-down play of the game. But after celebrating the big stop, Phillips was suddenly on the ground being tended to by trainers, looking as though he had somehow sustained a serious injury.

It cast a shadow of uncertainty coming out of the win, as Phillips has been one of the key defensive playmakers since his arrival last season.

"Well, at the time I was like, 'oh crap', I didn't want to get hurt or anything like that," recalled Phillips of his reaction, appearing during his Tuesday media availability. "You don't know how severe the injury is or whatever it may be. Just taking it day by day, working with the training staff and going from there."

It's a good sign that Phillips not only was available to the media but was also at practice, though listed as limited on the Injury Report. The bye week came at a good time for him and his teammates, though it's as late as a bye has ever come.

"The bye week took a long time to get here but it came right on time," said Phillips. "Being able to let our bodies heal up and get away just for a little bit for this last little push that we have going on... We've been grinding hard for so long, with the beginning of the season not really going how we wanted to and then fighting each and every week just to make sure that we put ourselves in the best position and being able to end it on Monday night with a win and come into the bye week... I think it was very much needed."

After the low-scoring, windswept drama in Buffalo, the Patriots now turn the page to the windless-but-loud conditions of Indianapolis. Just like in the past, the Colts feature one of the best offenses in the league and a fast, ball-hawking defense.

"That's a legit offense right there," said Phillips of the Colts, which prominently features running back Jonathan Taylor, the league's leader in yards-from-scrimmage. "Taylor's a home run hitter, he's a guy that's not afraid of contact. You can see as the game keeps going he just gets more physical and if people don't want to hit when it comes to the third or fourth quarter, especially when they have the lead, especially when he's in his zone and if he smells a fish, he's going to attack you."

A big key? Getting off to a good start and not letting the Colts and Taylor run away after an early lead.

"That first quarter kind of dictates what the game is going to be," said Phillips. "You always want to start fast and everybody talks about starting fast, well this is like the best team at starting fast. When we get out there we have to make sure that we're ready for whatever they throw at us, because they throw a lot of stuff at teams in the first quarter and that's how they get up and games."

Win streaks aside, the post-bye Patriots were looking to just keep doing what had gotten them out of their 2-4 start.

"Just do what we do," said Phillips of the team's final four-game focus. "Know when we go out there that we prepared to the best of our abilities and just play ball. It's football."

Practice & Injury Report

As far as December practices go, the Patriots' session on Tuesday was on the mild side as the team began their early preparations for their Saturday game in Indy. It was good news on the injury front, as Damien Harris and Adrian Phillips were present and Kyle Dugger returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Both Harris and Phillips were limited, along with seven other Patriots.

The only missing faces from stretching and the first positional period were J.J. Taylor, Yodny Cajuste (illness) and practice squadder Alex Redmond. Over the weekend the team did move Dalton Keene, currently on season-ending IR, to the COVID list, but thus far the team has avoided the flare-ups that are happening around the league.

The team also activated rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe to the active roster from NFI, releasing Calvin Munson to accommodate the move. Bledsoe offers some added safety depth behind the Patriots' top trio. It's clear how valuable the position is and even if Bledsoe doesn't see any game action, he'll continue to practice for the rest of the season and could have an early jump on summer 2022.

Mac Jones was a late addition to the Injury Report with a left thumb injury.

Jak goes for 1,000

Robert Kraft made a surprise appearance at Jakob Johnson's media availability, as Johnson recently became the third player from the International Program to surpass 1,000 snaps in the league. Kraft wasn't just there to congratulate Johnson on the snaps played or wish him a Happy Birthday but to also tease an announcement coming on Wednesday that could tie into Jak's home country, Germany. Stay tuned to Patriots.com for more on that one...

Related Content

news

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

The Patriots can expect to have their hands full with a talented Colts team that is looking to insert themselves into the AFC playoff picture.
news

Mac staying locked on most important games ahead

It's been quite the whirlwind year for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, but he's focused on staying consistent to the finish.
news

Notebook: High school championships a nice flashback for Harris

The Patriots running back enjoyed getting a chance to reconnect with the roots of the game as he and Mac Jones took in some high school football championship games.
news

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

With plenty on the line, Bill Belichick and the Patriots prepare for a major divisional clash with the Bills.
news

Notebook: Pats eye a wet, windy and wild night in Buffalo

Few NFL stadium experience compares to that of Buffalo, as the Patriots prepare to not only face the Bills but their fans and a dose of December weather.
news

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Josh Allen has all the talent and weapons to attack the Patriots defense in a variety of ways.
news

Huge divisional Monday night clash with Bills looms

Riding high on a six-game win streak, the Patriots will finally get their shot at the reigning division champs.
news

Notebook: Jackson loves being a Patriot

The fourth-year cornerback continues to be at the right place at the right time as he keeps grabbing interceptions.
news

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

The Patriots offense is rounding into form as their offseason of hard work is starting to pay dividends.
news

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

The Patriots defense has been playing great football, but the most important games are only starting to now arrive.
news

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

After another surprising group of results on Sunday, the Patriots' upcoming game against the Titans will have a lot on the line.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jakob Johnson 12/14: "Every day is a different challenge in the NFL"

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Jakob Johnson Celebrates 1000 NFL Snaps

Robert Kraft presents a ceremonial football to Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson for playing in 1,000 regular season snaps in the NFL. Jakob is the third player in the International Pathway program to reach this milestone in his NFL career.

Devin McCourty 12/14: "It'll be a battle of wills on Saturday night"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Christian Barmore 12/14: "I love being the enemy"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

My Cause My Cleats: Jonathan Jones honors his aunt

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones unveils his My Cause My Cleats which are dedicated to his aunt who was diagnosed with breast cancer on December 7, 2020.

Belestrator: RB Jonathan Taylor and CB Kenny Moore II

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down how Colts CB Kenny Moore II and RB Jonathan Taylor can impact the game on this episode of the Belestrator.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising