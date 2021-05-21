O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

Williams himself played offensive line in college and had a couple of shots to make it with NFL clubs in 2016 before moving into the coaching ranks. His first season with Colorado, 2020, proved a challenge for the obvious reasons of the pandemic and its restrictions, but also from the school's conference, the PAC 12, having decided very late in the year to conduct a football season at all. Consequently, Williams and O-line coach Mitch Rodrigue (also in his first year at Colorado) had precious few opportunities to get to know their new players. Sherman, however, stood out, especially after Williams popped in the game tape of the previous two Buffs seasons.

"I liked how Will moved his feet, his technique. He was very technically sound," Williams continued, "which is one of the things you look for when you're getting a new group of guys. I also liked his ability to dominate every game. That reflected in his play. Those are some of the things I noticed right off the bat.

"He's kind of a quiet kid, kind of kept to himself," added Williams, "but as we started getting into practice and stuff, I started noticing a lot more how he prepares for the game and how he takes care of his body, as well as his mental approach to the game. It was really impressive to me. The way he got after it every day in practice. He competed. That's how I grew to like him a lot."

Meanwhile, the Patriots had been keeping tabs on Sherman, too. Whereas they didn't communicate much with Solder prior to taking him in 2011, Sherman divulged in his post-draft press conference that he'd had "a good amount" of discussions with New England representatives prior to the draft.

"I was definitely hoping that this was the organization that would pick me, just with the given history and the great coaching that's available," the soon-to-be-22-year-old Sherman (his birthday is May 29) asserted in his first comments to the media after his selection on May 1.

"One of the guys who I've watched is Isaiah Wynn," added Sherman, "just because he's about the same size as I am, still playing left tackle too. So just trying to watch him play left tackle, mirror his feet, his technique, his hands and all that stuff. So it's crazy to actually get drafted by the Patriots now just because he was definitely a guy who I used to watch in college a lot."

At this stage, Sherman could be in line to compete for the backup swing-tackle position, given his proven ability in college to play well on both the left and right sides. Backup guard is another area where he might be given an opportunity to showcase his talents, as Belichick hinted earlier, even though the team recently added a pair of experienced veteran interior linemen in James Ferentz and newcomer Alex Redmond.

While the Patriots re-signed center/co-captain David Andrews this offseason and brought back versatile interior O-lineman Ted Karras, who's started games in the past for New England at center and guard, it wouldn't be shocking to see Sherman take reps at center at some point this spring or summer with the Patriots.

"What the Patriots are getting out of Will Sherman," Williams concluded, "is a hard worker who's going to show up to work every day and prepare. He's always going to do extra work to get himself better. Will has a good and bright future."