Scouting Profile: Will Sherman

Will Sherman
- OL, 6-4, 310
- Colorado
- Allen, Texas
- 6th round, 197th overall
Strengths: Good quickness for his size and position; potential to play either tackle or guard in the NFL; has taken practice reps at center, too; aggressive run-blocker; durable player who's started every game the past two seasons.
Weaknesses: Needs to clean up his technique, particularly in pass protection; inconsistent results versus edge rushers; tendency to lose his balance when engaging with defenders.
Personal: Majored in communications, with a minor in leadership studies at Colorado; blocked for QB Kyler Murray when the two were high school teammates in Texas.
Comparable NFL player: Marshall Newhouse – An NFL journeyman since being drafted by Green Bay in 2010's fifth round, Newhouse has played both left and right tackle at various points in his pro career, sometimes in the same season, including here in New England in 2019.
By the numbers
|YEAR
|GP
|GS
|POS.
|HONORS
|2017
|Redshirt Year
|2018
|12
|9
|Left Tackle
|Honorable Mention, All-Pac 12
|2019
|12
|12
|Right Tackle
|Second Team, All-Pac 12
|2020
|6
|6
|Left Tackle
|Second Team, All-Pac 12
|TOTALS
|30
|27
|15 starts, LT; 12 starts, RT
Pro Day numbers *
- Height: 6-3
- 40 yards: 5.18
- Bench (225): 23
- Vertical jump: 26.0
- Long jump: 9'00"
- Shuttle: 4.86
- Cone: 7.71
* Combine comparison unavailable because 2021 Combine was cancelled.
What they're saying …
"The Patriots have one of the better offensive line units in the league, but there is a significant drop-off in their depth. Sherman has experience at both right and left tackle but may project better inside, which is where the Patriots view him. Either way, he offers good value and versatility as a reserve." ~ Mark Dulgerian, NFL.com