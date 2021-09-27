One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

While Edelman's career as a Patriot speaks for itself, fans really connected with him in a unique way. Between his gritty work ethic, his social media presence and his attitude towards the game, it was a combination that Patriots fans couldn't get it enough of. Beyond his play, his clutch catches and his iconic mic'd up moments, Edelman was a player Patriots fans respected because of how he showed up.

"Playing professional football is hard, but the great ones always make it look easy. For more than a decade, Julian Edelman was one of the greatest. He had a knack for making improbable catches possible, creating space where there was none and constantly moving the chains," Mr. Kraft said. "He was quick to get open fearless across the middle and elusive after the catch. One of the things that made him a fan favorite here in New England: he was tough as nails."

In a brief speech, Edelman expressed how much that support from fans -- as well as the organization overall -- meant to him throughout his career.