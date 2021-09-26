Grit, loyal, for the fans: Patriots fans explain what means Julian Edelman to New England

Katie, Charlestown, Mass.

"He's the [expletive] squirrel. Let's go."

Billy, East Providence, R.I.

"He's honestly one of the reasons why I wear No. 11. Just the way he played the game, carried himself, led his team. I think that's probably the biggest reasons why we all loved him here in New England. He wasn't the biggest. He wasn't the fastest. He wasn't the strongest, but he had a lot of heart."

Ryan, Lynnfield, Mass.

"He's everything I aspire to be. Good looks, good athlete. That's everything you want in a guy, right?"

Danny, Braintree, Mass.

"I think it's his commitment to the Patriots and to the team. He's not motivated by himself or his individual performance. It's the team collectively. He was so fun, like when he won his first Super Bowl, him at the parade in Boston. It's like 'work hard, play hard.'"

Chelsey, Cape Cod, Mass.

*"He plays for the people. He plays for the fans. When he's out there, he's always hyping everyone up. I think he's just a true Patriot."

Haley, South Kingstown, R.I.

"I just think he's loyal to the Patriots. The fact that he retired a Patriot says the strongest words for him. He's relatable. He's a hard worker. He gives it his all in everything he does, and everybody looks up to him for that."

Abby, North Haven, Conn.