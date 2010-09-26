Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jun 09 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

New offensive pieces getting immersed in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Mailbag: Rating roster dark horses and question mark positions

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Packers G Colledge probable; LT Clifton a game-time decision

The Green Bay Packers list left tackle Chad Clifton and left guard Daryn Colledge as probable for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

Sep 26, 2010 at 03:12 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers list left tackle Chad Clifton and left guard Daryn Colledge as probable for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

Both practiced Saturday as the Packers finalized plans before the matchup of unbeaten NFC North leaders.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Clifton is the team's starting left tackle. Clifton has sore knees, and McCarthy said the 11-year pro's playing status won't be determined until just before the game.

Colledge says he expects to play after going through Saturday's full practice. He was sidelined a day after he suffered a knee injury in practice Thursday.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Devin McCourty invited Allen to practice Wednesday after the Brockton man turned his life around and received a commutation for his life sentence.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

news

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon is ready to lead the way in his second season with the Patriots.

news

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Mac Jones and Tre Nixon highlighted a day full of deep passing at Day 2 of Patriots minicamp.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/8

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Judon joins One Mission's Buzz Off event for pediatric cancer awareness

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joined One Mission for their annual Buzz Off event to help raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Socios.com rewards Patriots Season Ticket Members with exclusive access to Fantasy Camp

Patriots fans and Season Ticket Members took the Gillette Stadium field alongside New England players and coaches for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience at Patriots Fantasy Camp. Socios.com rewarded loyal fans with an afternoon of football drills, film breakdowns and more once in a lifetime experiences.

Nelson Agholor on Mac Jones 6/8: "He just works really hard"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022.

Jack Jones 6/8: "I'm excited and glad that I'm here"

Patriots defensive back Jack Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022.

Isaiah Wynn 6/8: "I'm focused on being the best player I can be for the team"

Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn addresses the media on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022.

Joshuah Bledsoe 6/8: "I feel pretty good"

Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe addresses the media on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising