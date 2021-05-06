Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Official website of the New England Patriots

May 06, 2021 at 04:46 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

The NFL announced their tentative offseason workout program dates for the 2021 offseason on Thursday, finalizing when all teams, including the Patriots, should be getting together over the next month before things go dark prior to training camp.

Though subject to change at the discretion of the team, here's what's on tap for the Patriots.

The rookies are scheduled to be in town next weekend, May 14-16, with full offseason workouts kicking off a week later with the rest of the team and running into mid-June.

When asked about his advice for this year's rookies at a season ticket holder event on Wednesday night, second-year defensive back Kyle Dugger said it was the attention to detail off the field, keeping notes and staying on top of things that were critical. Next weekend this year's crop will be thrown in the deep end and it won't stop until 2022.

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11

However even having an in-person Minicamp is an advantage for this year's class that Dugger's did not get. An early jump on things will be a  nice boost, especially for a young quarterback like Mac Jones.

The offseason will wrap up June 15-17 for Mandatory Minicamp, when we should finally get a first glimpse of the full 2021 Patriots.

