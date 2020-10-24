Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 23 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 25 - 01:55 PM

Belestrator: Defending the San Francisco receivers

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. 49ers

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to get even vs. 49ers

What They're Saying: San Francisco 49ers

Week 7: Patriots - 49ers Injury Report

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Do Your Life: Josh McDaniels

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Broncos

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/19: 'There's no need to press the panic button'

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Delay of Game: Patriots' late comeback falls short vs. Denver

Game Observations: Pats fall flat vs. Broncos

What Went Wrong: Offensive inefficiencies

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards

Broncos vs. Patriots highlights | Week 6

Denver Broncos Postgame Quotes 10/18

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Denver Broncos

Jonathan Jones intercepts the Drew Lock pass vs. Denver Broncos

Patriots Activate C David Andrews; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Oct 24, 2020 at 06:02 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Transactions-PDC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have activated C David Andrews to the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve and elevated DL Tashawn Bower (Standard Elevation) and DL Nick Thurman (COVID-19 Replacement) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Andrews, 28, started the first two games of the season before being placed on injured reserve Sept. 26. Andrews is in his sixth NFL season and was named a team captain for the fourth straight season.

Bower, 25, [#96] originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder appeared in seven regular-season games as a reserve over two seasons for the Vikings and totaled seven tackles and one sack. Bower joined the New England practice squad in 2019 and started this season on the Patriots practice squad.

Thurman, 25, [#92] is being elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad for the fourth time this season. He played as a reserve at Seattle (9/20), vs. Las Vegas (9/27) and vs. Denver (10/18) and totaled three tackles. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans out of the University of Houston in 2018 and spent the 2019 season on the Patriots practice squad. Thurman went to training camp with the Patriots this summer and was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Sept. 6.

Related Content

news

Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that that they have placed OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Re-Sign WR Mason Kinsey to the Practice Squad; Release WR Devin Ross from the Practice Squad.

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed WR Mason Kinsey to the practice squad and released WR Devin Ross from the practice squad.
news

Patriots make a series of roster transactions

The Patriots have announced the following transactions ahead of their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Patriots Release TE Paul Quessenberry from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released TE Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign DL Carl Davis from Jacksonville Jaguars Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed DL Carl Davis to the 53-man roster from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. 
news

Patriots re-sign TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have re-signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski were activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, WR Isaiah Zuber has been added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots have also placed DB Cody Davis and RB Sony Michel on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign LB Michael Pinckney to the Practice Squad; Release DL Xavier Williams from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed LB Michael Pinckney to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released DL Xavier Williams from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign OL Jordan Roos to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mason Kinsey from the Practice Squad.

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jordan Roos to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions 

The Patriots have announced the following transactions ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Latest News

Patriots Activate C David Andrews; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Week 7: Patriots - 49ers Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 10/23: Edelman honed in on 49ers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/23

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. 49ers

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to get even vs. 49ers

Patriots News Blitz 10/23: Newton: 'Excuse bucket is low'

What They're Saying: San Francisco 49ers

Unfiltered Notebook 10/22: Newton aims to get offense back on track

The Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies Announces its Patriots All-Dynasty Team Exhibit

Patriots News Blitz 10/22: Talking about practice ... finally

Former Patriots P/QB Tom Yewcic Passed Away

Unfiltered Notebook 10/21: Reinforcements back at Pats practice

Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/21

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Joanie Cullinan from Watertown, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/20

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots News Blitz 10/20: Newton takes responsibility

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

Advertising