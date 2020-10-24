Patriots Activate C David Andrews; Announce Additional Roster Moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have activated C David Andrews to the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve and elevated DL Tashawn Bower (Standard Elevation) and DL Nick Thurman (COVID-19 Replacement) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Andrews, 28, started the first two games of the season before being placed on injured reserve Sept. 26. Andrews is in his sixth NFL season and was named a team captain for the fourth straight season.
Bower, 25, [#96] originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder appeared in seven regular-season games as a reserve over two seasons for the Vikings and totaled seven tackles and one sack. Bower joined the New England practice squad in 2019 and started this season on the Patriots practice squad.
Thurman, 25, [#92] is being elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad for the fourth time this season. He played as a reserve at Seattle (9/20), vs. Las Vegas (9/27) and vs. Denver (10/18) and totaled three tackles. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Houston Texans out of the University of Houston in 2018 and spent the 2019 season on the Patriots practice squad. Thurman went to training camp with the Patriots this summer and was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Sept. 6.