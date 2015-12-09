Patriots at Texans Broadcast Information

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by NBC on Sunday, December 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET and can be seen locally on WHDH-TV Channel 7 in Boston. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Cris Collinsworth as the color analyst. Michele Tafoya will work the sidelines. The game will be produced by Fred Gaudelli and directed by Drew Esocoff.
NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One Sports. Kevin Kugler and James Lofton will call the game.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 39 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. Produced by Marc Cappello.
DIGITAL: Patriots.com and the National Football League are once again giving fans the opportunity to follow every minute of NFL action this season. Scout the Patriots and the rest of the league like a pro with a full suite of enhanced audio and video services for your computer or mobile/tablet devices.
Game Pass:
EVERY GAME, ALL SEASON!
- Replays of All 256 Regular Season Games On-Demand
- Listen Live to Every NFL Game
- Relive Games from 2009-2015, Including Super Bowls, On-Demand
- On Connected TV Devices, Tablets, Desktop, and Smartphones, in HD
PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS:
Dunkin' Donuts Patriots Pre-Game Social
Join us two-hours before every Patriots game on Facebook and the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Donuts Pre-Game Social online radio broadcast and fan chat. Host Rich Keefe is joined by Patriots Football Weekly's Paul Perillo and Andy Hart to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the Patriots official apps for iOS and Android.
X-Box One Patriots Postgame Show
Immediately after the game join host Rich Keefe along with Patriots Football Weekly's Paul Perillo and Andy Hartas they break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more on the X-Box One Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official apps for iOS and Android.