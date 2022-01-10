Patriots await LA-LV outcome to determine playoff fate

We know this: the Patriots are in the playoffs. What we don't know (yet) is where, when, and whom exactly they'll play during Wild Card Weekend. All that will be determined once the Chargers and Raiders finish dueling on Sunday Night Football.

Quite simply, should the Chargers win in Vegas, the Patriots become the fifth seed in the AFC and travel to fourth-seeded Cincinnati. A Raider win at home drops New England to the sixth spot and forces a trip to Buffalo for a third meeting in a month against the Bills.