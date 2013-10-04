Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Jan 04 - 02:00 PM | Sun Jan 07 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 1/4: Jets Preview, Bills Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Previewing the Key Patriots-Jets Matchups

One-on-One with Matthew Slater | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Matthew Slater 1/4: "It's about serving the guys around you"

Bailey Zappe 1/4: "We've just got to execute and play Patriot football"

David Andrews 1/4: "Always trying to evaluate"

Lawrence Guy 1/4: "It's a blessing to be in this position"

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats ring in 2024?

NFL Notes: This resolution should be top priority

Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-0) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Oct 04, 2013 at 06:00 AM
New England Patriots

Friday, October 4, 2013

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-0)
OUT
Player Position Injury
Stevan Ridley RB Knee
 
DOUBTFUL
Player Position Injury
Matthew Slater WR Wrist
 
QUESTIONABLE
Player Position Injury
Danny Amendola WR Groin
Brandon Bolden RB Knee
Aaron Dobson WR Neck
Rob Gronkowski TE Back/Forearm
Dont'a Hightower LB Knee
Jerod Mayo LB Ankle
Kenbrell Thompkins WR shoulder
Sebastian Vollmer OL Foot
Leon Washington RB Thigh
Tavon Wilson S Hamstring
 
PROBABLE
Player Position Injury
Kyle Arrington CB Groin
Will Svitek OL Knee
 
Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)
OUT
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
DOUBTFUL
Player Position Injury
Brandon Ghee CB Thigh
Leon Hall CB Hamstring
Mike Pollak G Knee
 
QUESTIONABLE
Player Position Injury
Michael Johnson DE Concussion
Dre Kirkpatrick CB Hamstring
 
PROBABLE
Player Position Injury
Vontaze Burfict LB Neck
James Harrison LB Knee
Reggie Nelson S Hamstring
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report		 (O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

Thursday, October 3, 2013

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-0)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Stevan Ridley RB Knee
Matthew Slater WR Wrist
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Danny Amendola WR Groin
Kyle Arrington CB Groin
Brandon Bolden RB Knee
Marquice Cole CB Hamstring
Aaron Dobson WR Neck
Nate Ebner DB Ankle
Rob Gronkowski TE Back/Forearm
Dont'a Hightower LB Knee
Jerod Mayo LB Ankle
Zach Sudfeld TE Hamstring
Will Svitek OL Knee
Kenbrell Thompkins WR shoulder
Sebastian Vollmer OL Foot
Leon Washington RB Thigh
Tavon Wilson S Hamstring
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Vontaze Burfict LB Neck
Leon Hall CB Hamstring
Michael Johnson DE Concussion
Mike Pollak G Knee
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Brandon Ghee CB Thigh
James Harrison LB Knee
Dre Kirkpatrick CB Hamstring
Reggie Nelson S Hamstring
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report		 (O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

Wednesday, October 2, 2013

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-0)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Stevan Ridley RB Knee
Matthew Slater WR Wrist
Vince Wilfork DL Achilles
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Danny Amendola WR Groin
Kyle Arrington CB Groin
Brandon Bolden RB Knee
Marquice Cole CB Hamstring
Aaron Dobson WR Neck
Nate Ebner DB Ankle
Rob Gronkowski TE Back/Forearm
Dont'a Hightower LB Knee
Jerod Mayo LB Ankle
Zach Sudfeld TE Hamstring
Will Svitek OL Knee
Kenbrell Thompkins WR shoulder
Sebastian Vollmer OL Foot
Leon Washington RB Thigh
Tavon Wilson S Hamstring
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Leon Hall CB Hamstring
Michael Johnson DE Concussion
Dre Kirkpatrick CB Hamstring
Mike Pollak G Knee
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Vontaze Burfict LB Neck
Reggie Nelson S Hamstring
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report		 (O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Season-Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Patriots honor Tim Fowler as 2023 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Last Audition for Roles in 2024, Keys to Victory and Key Matchups in Regular-Season Finale vs. Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Player Poll: Who will win the CFB Playoff?

We polled the Patriots players this week on who will win the College Football Playoff between the Michigan and Washington.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

On the season finale of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we look to the future to identify which players New England should prioritize for 2024.  Plus, follow Jeremiah Pharms' AMAZING journey to the NFL, and we spotlight the ferocious Jets pass rush on The Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots This Week: New York Jets Preview and Bills Recap

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills and preview the final game of the season against the New York Jets.

Patriots Fan of the Year Robert Fowler Surprised with a Visit from Robert Kraft and Matthew Slater

Watch as 2023 Patriots Fan of the Year Tim Fowler is surprised with the honor with a visit from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater.

Matthew Slater 1/5: "It's been business as usual" 

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, January 5, 2024.

How Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Made the Transition from the USFL to the NFL | The Journey

Follow along on Patriots defensive lineman, Jeremiah Pharms' football career that took him from Sacramento City College to the United States Football League and to the National Football League. Pharms shares how his family has impacted his football career as he reveals his motivating factors prior to joining the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising