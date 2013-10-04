Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

Friday, October 4, 2013
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-0)
|OUT
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Stevan Ridley
|RB
|Knee
|DOUBTFUL
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Wrist
|QUESTIONABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|Groin
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Knee
|Aaron Dobson
|WR
|Neck
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Back/Forearm
|Dont'a Hightower
|LB
|Knee
|Jerod Mayo
|LB
|Ankle
|Kenbrell Thompkins
|WR
|shoulder
|Sebastian Vollmer
|OL
|Foot
|Leon Washington
|RB
|Thigh
|Tavon Wilson
|S
|Hamstring
|PROBABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Kyle Arrington
|CB
|Groin
|Will Svitek
|OL
|Knee
|Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)
|OUT
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|DOUBTFUL
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brandon Ghee
|CB
|Thigh
|Leon Hall
|CB
|Hamstring
|Mike Pollak
|G
|Knee
|QUESTIONABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Michael Johnson
|DE
|Concussion
|Dre Kirkpatrick
|CB
|Hamstring
|PROBABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Vontaze Burfict
|LB
|Neck
|James Harrison
|LB
|Knee
|Reggie Nelson
|S
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report
|(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty
Thursday, October 3, 2013
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Stevan Ridley
|RB
|Knee
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Wrist
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|Groin
|Kyle Arrington
|CB
|Groin
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Knee
|Marquice Cole
|CB
|Hamstring
|Aaron Dobson
|WR
|Neck
|Nate Ebner
|DB
|Ankle
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Back/Forearm
|Dont'a Hightower
|LB
|Knee
|Jerod Mayo
|LB
|Ankle
|Zach Sudfeld
|TE
|Hamstring
|Will Svitek
|OL
|Knee
|Kenbrell Thompkins
|WR
|shoulder
|Sebastian Vollmer
|OL
|Foot
|Leon Washington
|RB
|Thigh
|Tavon Wilson
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Vontaze Burfict
|LB
|Neck
|Leon Hall
|CB
|Hamstring
|Michael Johnson
|DE
|Concussion
|Mike Pollak
|G
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brandon Ghee
|CB
|Thigh
|James Harrison
|LB
|Knee
|Dre Kirkpatrick
|CB
|Hamstring
|Reggie Nelson
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
Wednesday, October 2, 2013
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-0)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Stevan Ridley
|RB
|Knee
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Wrist
|Vince Wilfork
|DL
|Achilles
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|Groin
|Kyle Arrington
|CB
|Groin
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Knee
|Marquice Cole
|CB
|Hamstring
|Aaron Dobson
|WR
|Neck
|Nate Ebner
|DB
|Ankle
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Back/Forearm
|Dont'a Hightower
|LB
|Knee
|Jerod Mayo
|LB
|Ankle
|Zach Sudfeld
|TE
|Hamstring
|Will Svitek
|OL
|Knee
|Kenbrell Thompkins
|WR
|shoulder
|Sebastian Vollmer
|OL
|Foot
|Leon Washington
|RB
|Thigh
|Tavon Wilson
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Cincinnati Bengals (2-2)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Leon Hall
|CB
|Hamstring
|Michael Johnson
|DE
|Concussion
|Dre Kirkpatrick
|CB
|Hamstring
|Mike Pollak
|G
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Vontaze Burfict
|LB
|Neck
|Reggie Nelson
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
