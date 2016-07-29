After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

Action heats up

Though the weather was markedly cooler and wetter than the day before, Friday saw a slight uptick in the intensity level of practice – particularly toward the end, when the offense and defense squared off in 7-on-7 and full team periods.

At one point, after his pass was batted down by an equipment staffer wielding a tennis-racket-like paddle, Brady removed his helmet, paused for a moment, then slammed it to the turf, sending ear pads flying.

"He's been competitive even when we've been working out," Bennett observed. "He plays at such a high level that you have to match that level. Oil and vinegar don't mix. You just have to make sure that you rise to the top when he rises to the top as well."

Shortly thereafter, Brady found tight end Rob Gronkowski on a crossing route at the goal line. Gronkowski hauled in the pass with a defender nearly on his back before spinning out of the would-be tackle and rolling into the end zone for the score. The tight end bounced right back up and playfully finger-rolled the ball in front of a line of defenders who were watching the play from the back of the end zone.

One of them, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, took issue and raced onto the field to retrieve the ball. As Gronk jogged back to the huddle, Hightower tossed the ball back in Gronkowski's direction.

The remainder of the practice was a bit more up-tempo as well, with music blaring to simulate crowd-noise conditions. For the most part, the offense got the better of the defense in these red zone opportunities.

However, this could just be setting the stage for the most intense practices of camp to come, starting on Saturday when players are allowed to don full pads.

"Yeah, I'm excited," added Ninkovich. "It's always good to start real football, and that's when the pads come on."

"Everybody out here is a professional. There are no easy days out here," Collins remarked. "Everybody is out here trying to get their business done."

Stock Watch

Buy: Martellus Bennett – Expectations were high for the pass-catching tight end when he signed with New England during the offseason, and so far, he's lived up to the billing.

*Sell: *Shaq Mason/Tre Jackson – As rookies in 2015, this draft duo saw considerable action and started at the two guard positions for most of the season. Both players began this camp on the PUP list, and while Mason came off it on Thursday, he did virtually nothing in practice on Friday.