PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

Mar 29, 2016 at 07:30 AM
Kevin Collins

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="426601"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing. Hit play on the podcast above and forward to the segments indicated below to listen.  

PFW in Progress 3/29 Podcast >>

0:02:00 - Today's PFW In Progress featured a full house with Fred, Paul, Andy, and Erik present and accounted for. The program began discussing the latest results from "March Patsness" on Patriots.com. The guys were shocked that Rob Ninkovich upset former Patriots running back Corey Dillon in the bracket.  

0:10:00 - The topic of the day seemed to be the Patriots depth on the defensive line. Reports have surfaced the former Denver and Washington defensive tackle Terrance Knighton has visited the Patriots. Does New England have enough depth on the defensive line heading into 2016? 

0:32:00 - The PFW Boys discussed last weekend's Elite 8 match ups which set up a NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four of Oklahoma, Villanova, North Carolina, and Syracuse. Andy Hart was also less than enthused with basketball announcer Kevin Harlan's call of the Syracuse victory. 

1:08:00 - After a few emails on the subject, the show discussed the current health of Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. Will he need another foot surgery? Will he be ready for camp in late July?

1:25:00 - Andy Hart once began patting himself on the back as he received numerous email praising his forecasting of the Chandler Jones trade as well as the Patriots signing of free agent wide receiver Nate Washington. 

1:40:00 - The show wrapped up with a call from Nick Baby Love in Miami, Florida. 

