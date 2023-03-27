Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Mar 23 - 03:30 PM | Tue Mar 28 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Debrief: 2023 NFL Owners Meetings

Kraft expresses '23 optimism, aims for playoffs

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Head Coach Bill Belichick's Message to Patriots Fans: 'Long Way to Go' Before the 2023 Season Starts

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots set tentative 2023 OTA schedule

Patriots Send Franchise Great Devin McCourty Into Retirement With Emotional Ceremony

Takeaways From a Trip to Boston College's Pro Day

Statement on the Retirement of LB Dont'a Hightower

Bill Belichick Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary giving $350K in scholarships, grants

Patriots Sign LB Chris Board

21 Questions with Patriots safety Kyle Dugger

NFL Notes: Offense gets a tweak, more work to be done

Hightower was always best when lights shined brightest

Resetting Patriots roster and needs after Free Agency's first week

Patriots Mailbag: What's Next for the Pats in Free Agency and is There a Big Splash Coming?

Report: Patriots sign linebacker/special teamer Chris Board

Analysis: How Will the Patriots Utilize New TE Mike Gesicki on Offense Next Season?

Report: Patriots add tight end Mike Gesicki

Report: Daniel Ekuale re-signs with Patriots

Patriots Cheerleader starting business to bring 'core beliefs' to her community

Andrea Courtemanche’s dream to own a dance studio has evolved since her childhood, but it’s all come to fruition with Vivant – the fitness, dance and wellness studio she’s launching in Rhode Island on April 1.

Mar 27, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots Cheer. Andrea Courtemanche. PDC
Photo via Andrea Courtemanche

New England Patriots cheerleader Andrea Courtemanche would be the first to admit that before the COVID-19 pandemic, she wasn't necessarily working her dream job.

As a lifelong dancer, the idea of opening a dance studio stemmed back to childhood, with her studying business entrepreneurship and dance at Endicott College. Out of school, she landed her first job as an administrator and insurance coordinator at a physical therapy office, but knew the paycheck was a means of saving to one day be her own boss – even if she didn't have an exact idea of what she wanted to be in charge of.

Unexpectedly in March of 2020, she found herself with plenty of time to figure it out. Now, three years later, she's just finished up her second season with the cheer squad and is planning the grand opening of her very own business.

"That's when I became obsessed with health and fitness, during the pandemic," Courtemanche said. "You could either be worried about it or take charge of your health. So that's how I got super into it all and had time to figure out what I really wanted to do with my life."

Vivant, set to open on April 1, is an all-in-one fitness, dance and wellness studio located in Warwick, Rhode Island.

The studio will offer wellness services and fitness classes that include Pilates, yoga, barre, strength training, adult dance, and "bounce & bike" – Vivant's signature class that incorporates the trampoline and spin bike to make for a killer cardio workout.

The concept isn't exactly what she imagined growing up, but has evolved to align with her current interests and values – a holistic approach to health and exercise that fosters community.

"It really was just one moment where it all clicked for me," Courtemanche said, recalling last September when a Pilates class on YouTube helped her connect the dots between all of her passions.

"It was always an idea in the back of my head, but I didn't know how I was going to put it all together into one business."

The initial thought was to get her Pilates certification, on top of the training she had already completed to become a Certified Holistic Nutritionist.

Courtemanche had been working out for several years, and saw how much Pilates changed her own life – not to mention, how trendy it's become in the fitness industry and the foundation it provides a professional cheerleader.

"I also had my certification to be a nutritionist, and have all these different interests, but didn't know how to do it all at the same time," Courtemanche said. "I love Pilates, but I want to be able to take classes where that's not the only option. I also want to be able to do cycling and yoga and dance with that same membership. I have all these interests, and can teach various styles of fitness, so that's how I came up with the idea. At that moment it just kind of clicked."

Coming up with the idea was one thing. Taking the leap is another, given that she'd need to support herself and this new venture financially.

Courtemanche had been stashing away any spare money she could save from her jobs as a nanny and Patriots Cheerleader, and not long after her plan came into focus, she found an affordable space in a great location with a lot of the necessary renovations already done for her.

"That was the big sign that I had to just jump," Courtemanche said.

"I have to do this. It's meant to be. They already had mirrors hung up. The floors were installed. Those are the biggest costs when it comes down to owning a studio like this, so that was the big sign that I had to just do it."

At just 27 years old, she knows she's taking a huge risk. Still, her confidence and conviction make it hard to bet against her – especially given the overwhelming support she's already received through her platform as a Patriots Cheerleader and having grown up in a small state like Rhode Island.

"The platform that I have being a Patriots Cheerleader and just growing up in a small state is so huge," Courtemanche said. "Everybody knows everybody in this state and it's just so powerful as a business owner."

An even tighter-knit community is what she's setting out to build – more so than a profitable small business.

Courtemanche thinks about the camaraderie she experiences with the squad, and how her teammates see practice as an escape from their everyday lives while working together for a common goal.

Not many girls who grow up dancing stick with it into adulthood, but she sees a way to provide that sense of belonging through Vivant's adult dance classes and the studio's other offerings.

To do so, she's hanging up the pom poms after two great years to build her business full time.

"I'm lucky I got to do this as an adult as a professional cheerleader, but I know a lot of people I grew up with dancing throughout my childhood who are all itching to do it again," Courtemanche said.

"One of the biggest things I want to do for them is provide a place where people can come and do what they love to do. It might sound cliche, but this business to me is not about making a profit. It's not about making money. I just want to help promote a healthy lifestyle that isn't strict or overbearing. I want to create a community where people can come after a stressful day at work and take a class, meet friends, connect with people and have it be their happy place. That's what I've been craving in this area. It's really about bringing my core beliefs to my community."

Related Content

news

Home of Patriots prepping for record-breaking summer of music

Gillette Stadium is set to host a historic concert season, with a newly announced Springsteen and The E Street Band show making for a venue-record of 10 concerts.

news

Bill Belichick Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary giving $350K in scholarships, grants

The nonprofit announced the gift for student athletes and sports programs in need on Wednesday.

news

21 Questions with Patriots safety Kyle Dugger

In honor of Dugger turning 27 on Wednesday, catch up with New England's rising star.

news

Retired Patriot Devin McCourty thanks New England with 40 billboards

The classy gesture can be found in communities throughout Massachusetts on Tuesday.

news

Devin McCourty 'excited about what's to come' after announcing NFL retirement

The New England Patriots safety announced he's hanging up the cleats on Friday afternoon.

news

Patriots' David Andrews, Deatrich Wise Jr. & Cole Strange celebrate Read Across America

The three New England Patriots players got out into the community to share importance of reading.

news

Patriots honor Sandy Polimeno as 2022 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

'Some people ask if our family goes to church on Sundays. We respond that Gillette Stadium is our church!'

news

Devin McCourty talks retirement, Mac Jones & more on GMFB: 'It's hard to see myself playing in another uniform'

The 35-year-old joined twin brother Jason McCourty on NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' as he weighs his future in football.

news

Patriots Cheerleader speaks at UConn's Annual Black Women in STEM Brunch

Akosua Adzenyah discussed representation, setting high goals, and balancing her jobs as a dentist and New England Patriots Cheerleader at her alma mater on Saturday.

news

On This Day: Fans recall setting season ticket sales record in snowstorm after Krafts purchased Patriots

No one imagined six Super Bowls and 10 AFC Championships were to come that snowy day in February of 1994.

news

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band return to home of New England Patriots

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added a Gillette Stadium show to their 2023 International Tour. Here's how to ensure your best shot at securing tickets.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kraft expresses '23 optimism, aims for playoffs

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Head Coach Bill Belichick's Message to Patriots Fans: 'Long Way to Go' Before the 2023 Season Starts

Patriots Cheerleader starting business to bring 'core beliefs' to her community

Takeaways From a Trip to Boston College's Pro Day

Patriots set tentative 2023 OTA schedule

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Debrief: 2023 NFL Owners Meetings

Check in with Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown as they debrief topics Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick were asked about today at the NFL Owners Meetings in Arizona.

Robert Kraft 3/27: "I'm very positive and hopeful about this upcoming year"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addresses the media at the NFL Owners Meetings in Arizona on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Bill Belichick 3/27: "I think we've taken steps to improve the team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media for the first time since the end of the 2022 season on March 27 at NFL Coaches Breakfast.

Behind-The-Scenes Look at Former Patriots Safety Devin McCourty's Retirement Ceremony

Get a behind the scenes look at 3-time Super Bowl Champion and former Patriots safety Devin McCourty's retirement ceremony, first time meeting Robert Kraft as a rookie and how he has transition into a leader, father and family man. Robert Kraft and New England Head Coach Bill Belichick speak about McCourty's impact on the team and the New England community while an emotional Devin reflects on his career and thanks individuals who have been instrumental in his success both on and off the field.

Three-time SB champion Devin McCourty talks Patriots' future, Belichick's impact on his career

Reflecting on his recent retirement in an interview on NFL Network's 'NFL Total Acccess', three-time Super Bowl champion defensive back Devin McCourty talks about the future of the New England Patriots and the impact that head coach Bill Belichick made on his career.

Devin McCourty reflects on his 13-year Patriots tenure in retirement news conference

Longtime New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty reflects on his 13-year Patriots tenure in a retirement news conference with footage courtesy of NBC Sports Boston.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising