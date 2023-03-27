Patriots Cheerleader starting business to bring 'core beliefs' to her community

The initial thought was to get her Pilates certification, on top of the training she had already completed to become a Certified Holistic Nutritionist.

Courtemanche had been working out for several years, and saw how much Pilates changed her own life – not to mention, how trendy it's become in the fitness industry and the foundation it provides a professional cheerleader.

"I also had my certification to be a nutritionist, and have all these different interests, but didn't know how to do it all at the same time," Courtemanche said. "I love Pilates, but I want to be able to take classes where that's not the only option. I also want to be able to do cycling and yoga and dance with that same membership. I have all these interests, and can teach various styles of fitness, so that's how I came up with the idea. At that moment it just kind of clicked."

Coming up with the idea was one thing. Taking the leap is another, given that she'd need to support herself and this new venture financially.

Courtemanche had been stashing away any spare money she could save from her jobs as a nanny and Patriots Cheerleader, and not long after her plan came into focus, she found an affordable space in a great location with a lot of the necessary renovations already done for her.

"That was the big sign that I had to just jump," Courtemanche said.