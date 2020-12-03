Patriots Claim LB Jack Cichy Off Waivers from Tampa Bay

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed LB Jack Cichy (pronounced sitch-E) off waivers from Tampa Bay. Cichy was released by the Buccaneers on Dec. 2.

Cichy, 25, was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the sixth round (202nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder has played in 15 career regular season games as a reserve and posted two tackles on defense and four special teams tackles. He appeared in five games as a reserve this season and made one special teams tackle.

