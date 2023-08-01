Patriots Claim Rookie WR Thyrick Pitts Off Waivers from Chicago; WR Jalen Hurd Announces His Retirement

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed rookie WR Thyrick Pitts (pronounced – thigh-rick) off waivers from the Chicago Bears. In addition, WR Jalen Hurd announced his retirement. Hurd was signed by New England on July 25, 2023.

Pitts, 24, was originally signed by Chicago as a rookie free agent from Delaware on May 5, 2023. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder, was released by Chicago on July 31, 2023. He played in 48 games during his college career and finished with 172 receptions for 2,429 yards and 23 touchdowns. Last season, Pitts played in 13 games and finished the year with 57 receptions for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns.