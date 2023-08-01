Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Jul 31 - 11:30 AM | Thu Aug 03 - 11:55 AM

Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up

Patriots Offense Building Red-Zone Chemistry During Valuable Side Sessions

Hunter Henry continues hot start at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Which RB makes sense, looking for OL depth and other camp musings

Jahlani Tavai details first conversation after Patriots signed brother Justus

First week of Patriots Training Camp recap

Day 5 Blogservations: Young running backs get chance to shine

Trench Report: Seven Takeaways Along the Line of Scrimmage From the Patriots First Padded Practice

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots TE Mike Gesicki

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

These Patriots Rookies Are 'Popping' in Early Stages of Training Camp

Ten Thoughts on the Patriots Defense Through Four Training Camp Practices

Day 4 Blogservations: Offense Showing Signs of Life

Ten Thoughts on the Patriots Offense Through Three Training Camp Practices

Report: Patriots to host RB Ezekiel Elliott

Day 3 Blogservations: Gonzalez making strong first impression

Matthew Judon ups workload on Day 3 of Patriots Training Camp

The Patriots Secondary is Off to a Strong Start in Pats Camp

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/28

JuJu Smith-Schuster Flashes Potential on Day Two of Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Claim Rookie WR Thyrick Pitts Off Waivers from Chicago; WR Jalen Hurd Announces His Retirement

Patriots announced that they have claimed rookie WR Thyrick Pitts off waivers from the Chicago Bears. In addition, WR Jalen Hurd announced his retirement. 

Aug 01, 2023 at 05:39 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed rookie WR Thyrick Pitts (pronounced – thigh-rick) off waivers from the Chicago Bears. In addition, WR Jalen Hurd announced his retirement. Hurd was signed by New England on July 25, 2023.

Pitts, 24, was originally signed by Chicago as a rookie free agent from Delaware on May 5, 2023. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder, was released by Chicago on July 31, 2023. He played in 48 games during his college career and finished with 172 receptions for 2,429 yards and 23 touchdowns. Last season, Pitts played in 13 games and finished the year with 57 receptions for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hurd, 27, was originally a third-round draft pick (67th overall) by San Francisco in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Baylor. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder, missed his first two NFL seasons in 2019 and 2020 due to injuries and began the 2021 season on injured reserve before being released on November 11, 2021. Hurd played his first three collegiate seasons at Tennessee as a running back.

.

Related Content

news

Patriots sign WR Jalen Hurd

Patriots announced they have signed wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

news

Patriot sign LB Diego Fagot

Patriots announced they have signed linebacker Diego Fagot.

news

Patriots Sign Top Two 2023 Draft Picks

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2023 first-round draft pick CB Christian Gonzalez and second-round draft pick DE Keion White.

news

Patriots Re-Sign DL Justus Tavai; Sign Third-Round Draft Pick Marte Mapu; Release DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed DL Justus Tavai. The Patriots also announced that they have signed 2023 third-round draft pick LB Marte Mapu. In addition, the Patriots released DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson.

news

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent WR Ed Lee

Patriots announced they have signed rookie free agent wide receiver Ed Lee.

news

Patriots Release Rookie Free Agent DL Justus Tavai

The Patriots announced that they have released DL Justus Tavai. Tavai was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of San Diego State on May 19, 2023.

news

Patriots Sign TE Anthony Firkser; Place LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran free agent tight end Anthony Firkser. In addition, the Patriots placed LB Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Draft Pick C Jake Andrews

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2023 fourth-round draft pick Jake Andrews.

news

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent DL Justus Tavai

The Patriots announced that they have signed DL Justus Tavai as a rookie free agent out of San Diego State.

news

Patriots Release OL Yodny Cajuste

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Yodny Cajuste.

news

Patriots sign eight of their 12 2023 draft picks and sign three rookie free agents

Patriots announced today that they have signed eight of their 12 2023 draft picks and three rookie free agents.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Claim Rookie WR Thyrick Pitts Off Waivers from Chicago; WR Jalen Hurd Announces His Retirement

Patriots Offense Building Red-Zone Chemistry During Valuable Side Sessions

Hunter Henry continues hot start at Patriots Training Camp

Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up

Jahlani Tavai details first conversation after Patriots signed brother Justus

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 8/1: "We're improving"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Conor McDermott 8/1: "Love everything we're doing"

Patriots offensive lineman Conor McDermott addresses the media on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Anthony Firkser 8/1: "It's good to be back here"

Patriots tight end Anthony Firkser addresses the media on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 8/1: "As I grow, the team grows"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Hunter Henry 8/1: "Keep going and keep grinding"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Adrian Phillips 8/1: "We're moving along well"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

Advertising