Patriots Claim Rookie WR Thyrick Pitts Off Waivers from Chicago; WR Jalen Hurd Announces His Retirement

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed rookie WR Thyrick Pitts (pronounced – thigh-rick) off waivers from the Chicago Bears. In addition, WR Jalen Hurd announced his retirement. Hurd was signed by New England on July 25, 2023.
Pitts, 24, was originally signed by Chicago as a rookie free agent from Delaware on May 5, 2023. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder, was released by Chicago on July 31, 2023. He played in 48 games during his college career and finished with 172 receptions for 2,429 yards and 23 touchdowns. Last season, Pitts played in 13 games and finished the year with 57 receptions for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Hurd, 27, was originally a third-round draft pick (67th overall) by San Francisco in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Baylor. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder, missed his first two NFL seasons in 2019 and 2020 due to injuries and began the 2021 season on injured reserve before being released on November 11, 2021. Hurd played his first three collegiate seasons at Tennessee as a running back.
