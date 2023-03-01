Patriots coaches left a lasting impression at Shrine Bowl

"Treat everything like a pro and be as consistent as possible, that's how you stick around."

"It's much different than working with college coaches," said Florida's Brenton Cox, who was captured on camera during Shrine Bowl practices getting some up-close coaching from Bill Belichick himself. "They're pretty straightforward, what they want you to do, you've got to do it right away. They want to see if you can take coaching on the spot. It was great working with them."

The intensity was a hallmark of the practice sessions, as the Shrine Bowl participants discovered a new level of immediacy in the NFL awaits them.

"They were with us pretty much 24/7, on the field there wasn't anybody standing back letting things happen," said Moore. "They were always coaching us, always talking to us making sure we're doing things the right way. They were big sticklers about those things."

"I loved being coached by coach Belichick hands on, he was real technical," Penn State's P.J. Mustipher said. "I really appreciated it because I learned so much from that aspect, but at the end of the day, he wasn't out there just being nice. He was giving hard criticism. That's the stuff I appreciate. That's the type of coach I want to be under. I want to be under a winner. I want to be under somebody who challenges me every day because I know that's going to make me a better player."