Patriots collaborate with New England artists for 2023 Gameday Poster Series

New England Patriots home games will be a bit more creative this year.
That's partly due to new capabilities for in-game presentation with Gillette Stadium's brand-new video board, but also thanks to a contest held by the team's content department.
For each home game of the 2023 season, the Patriots tapped nine local artists throughout the region for their new Gameday Poster Series. Each design will be available for purchase, allowing fans an opportunity to collect them all while they last.
The artists were chosen from a pool of more than 250 applicants, ranging drastically in age and professional experience. The only real criterion was that they had to live in New England. The few chosen hail from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, and recently came together in Foxborough to meet each other and hand-sign each copy of the poster they designed.
The Patriots made just 275 copies of each poster, which will be available for games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Jets. There will also be a poster for New England's home game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, designed by a German artist, to be released later this season.
Only 275 of these limited-edition posters will be created for each game, available online here or in a limited amount at the Patriots ProShop on gameday at Gillette Stadium.
Minimal direction was given by the Patriots, allowing the artists quite a bit of creative freedom. They decided how to illustrate the overall look and the team offered minor edits before completion.
Check out their full biographies here, and check out what the artists had to say about their inspiration and this opportunity to have their work featured in the Patriots Gameday Poster Series:
Richard Pellegrino
South Shore of Boston, Massachusetts
Poster: Week 1 - Eagles vs. Patriots
Art & Design Background
"I am a freelance illustrator and gallery artist. I typically show in Los Angeles, Gallery 1988, and I've worked with clients like Wes Anderson (Grand Budapest Hotel) and the NFL -- I have a Tom Brady mural in their SoFi Stadium offices in L.A. I've worked with AMC, Breaking Bad -- a whole bunch of fun properties. A lot of pop culture stuff. I recently did a poster with Hasbro and Transformers and went over to their little place in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and it was on the YouTube Channel."
Inspiration
"There were some limitations with likenesses, numbers, logos -- things like that. I prefer to be in a box like that. I knew I wanted a player in there and was inspired by an old illustration by NCW that has this giant cloud person walking on a beach. These little kids are looking up at it. So I wanted to make that monumental Patriots player towering over the Stadium. I highlighted the new lighthouse as well since that's going to be the big reveal, and have some eagles in there referencing the opponent team. They are swarming the player but can never quite get to the football because he's going in for the touchdown and they can't catch him.
"There's other little things. I wanted to make nods to Tom Brady with the No. 12 and the "LFG" and the six rings. There's a few Easter eggs in there for the fans."
Reaction to being chosen to design a poster
"I've been so fortunate with my career. I got to work with so many of my favorites, but this, I don't know. This is a big one for me personally. I've been to so many games. I was just super excited."
Giulia Davis
Cranston, Rhode Island
Poster: Week 2 - Dolphins vs. Patriots
Art & Design Background
"I graduated from Montserrat College of Art in Massachusetts with a BFA in printmaking in 2017. I always loved designing posters, t-shirts, and anything that's bold and meant to catch the eye. I do the same thing with my day job as well since I am a Tattoo Artist at Blackstone Tattoo Co. in Rhode Island!"
Inspiration
"The inspiration for my poster had a lot to do with the "throwback" theme of the game. My mind went straight to a vintage, textured vibe for the poster. Some of the textures and styles, such as the lettering or blocked-out shapes, were inspired by the techniques I learned in school making tactile print work, using printing presses, stamps, and typeset lettering."
Reaction to being chosen to design a poster
"Excitement! It's always flattering having people believe in your work and trust that you'll create something good. It's a cool feeling and a great opportunity to get my design work out rather than my day job work."
Peter Cardoso
Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Poster: Week 5 - Saints vs. Patriots
Art & Design Background
"I think I always knew I was going to be in design somehow. I literally had no other goal. I didn't want to be an astronaut or anything, just an artist. I started at a community college in Rhode Island, CCRI, to learn the basics, and then I started working right away. I worked with a lot of bands and musicians and was just hustling to find clients. I was working a normal job and then making these rock posters at night. A couple of years later I got a call from Reebok and I started designing for them as a senior designer, doing a lot of stuff with NBA players -- people like Allen Iverson and athletes that were signed to the brand. It was just a sports twist on what I was already doing with musicians."
Inspiration
"I personally like the vintage look of things, especially vintage sports stuff like the equipment, logos, posters -- all that stuff. I take a lot of inspiration from that across the board for all of my work. It has that handcrafted sort of feel.
I was looking at gameday promotion books that the Patriots did way back in the day, like the late 1960s and 70s. My friend has an antique store that deals specifically with pop memorabilia, and a ton of it is sports-related -- especially New England stuff. I looked at what he had for research, and the way the advertising was, and that's where the inspiration came from."
Reaction to being chosen to design a poster
"It's great to do stuff for my community. I was just doing something for our local zoo, or theater companies -- things like that. But doing something for a football team I've been a fan of since I was a kid is huge. It's always a great opportunity to do it for your hometown team who you love, and it's awesome. Full circle. I'm very excited."
Jon Allen
Fitchburg, Massachusetts
Poster: Week 7 - Bills vs. Patriots
Art & Design Background
"I went to school at Syracuse University, graduated in 1998, and then lived in New York City for 10 years from 1999 to 2009. I was in more of the fine arts scene, trying to do the gallery scene, but would do illustration once in a while. I was more traditional, like painting and drawing. But I moved back to Massachusetts and in 2012 I got a design and photography job as a high school art teacher at Littleton High. I've always been into design, but it wasn't until I started teaching it that I really immersed myself in it."
Inspiration
"I wanted to harken back to some things that the Patriots name is inspired by, which are the Minute Men and the Colonial Revolution. I wanted to base it on that, and I chose the Bills because they're a strong opponent in the division. The image of a buffalo -- I thought that would be a really interesting mix: the Minute Man and the buffalo facing off as opponents. I thought that just worked really well as an image."
Reaction to being chosen to design a poster
"I'm always applying for grants for murals and it's super competitive. I'm just used to rejection letters. I had done this design of Pat the Patriot, a modern contemporary version, and I was trying to get it to somebody in the Patriots organization when my friend told me about an open call for poster designers. I put the application in to see what happened and didn't even think about it because I'm used to putting something in and just moving on. Then I got a long email about it and I thought it was another rejection, but nope!"
B. Donelan
Worcester, Massachusetts
Poster: Week 9 - Commanders vs. Patriots
Art & Design Background
"I am a graphic designer and illustrator. I got my start out in high school. I went to a trade school and did graphic design there. Then I brought all that knowledge and expanded upon it in college where I majored in illustration.
Inspiration
"I love doing funny things with layers and animals, so having a pig to work with was really fun. The bar code spells out bacon, and there's a reference to "This Little Piggy" with the, "We, We, We" -- like, "all the way home." It was fun to kind of play and experiment with that."
Reaction to being chosen to design a poster
"When I found out I was chosen I was just shocked and excited. I'm a very small artist still coming up. To get this opportunity was mind-boggling, but shows that you could go for every challenge you get because it might pay off. I was so incredibly excited."
Jonathan Young
Manchester, New Hampshire
Poster: Week 13 - Chargers vs. Patriots
Art & Design Background
"I do a lot of free-hand stuff. I got my Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2018, also in marketing. I make logos, concept art, posters, website content, you name it. I just love art."
Inspiration
"The Chargers' schedule release video always has anime involved in it, so we thought it would be perfect to have an anime-type of thing going on. It took a good amount of time but it was worth every second. I like how it came out."
Reaction to being chosen to design a poster:
"I was really excited, but also in shock because this was such a big opportunity for me. I got right to work."
Collin McCormack
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Poster: Week 15 - Chiefs vs. Patriots
Art & Design Background
"I'm a recent graduate of Mass Art from the illustration department. I've always loved art and noticed my interest in illustration specifically when I was young, looking at my Star Wars DVDs. Seeing that people were making art for properties that I really loved already. Knowing that I could use my passion for making things visually interesting to work around another one of my interests was really exciting to me."
Inspiration
"When I first looked at the schedule and saw when the game was the first thing I thought about was Massachusetts in December. I wanted to depict a kind of icy, snowy feeling. I love retro design elements and I wanted to include a lot of chrome and really played up the classic red, blue, and grey. I also wanted to put the viewer in the seat of someone who is at the stadium, and how it would feel to be there."
Reaction to being chosen to design a poster:
"When I got the email back that I was accepted I was super excited because I am working on becoming a freelance illustrator as my full-time job. This is a really great way to have a lot of people see my work, especially in this market with a project I'm excited about."
Fish McGill
Scituate, Massachusetts
Poster: Week 17 - Jets. vs. Patriots
Art & Design Background
I studied at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. I got my BFA and master's there and now I'm a professor of design at Mass Art. I have worked on things like the Rock Band video games and making things that people enjoy. Anytime I can be involved in something like that it's a great opportunity.
Inspiration
"I was going through the Illustrated History of the Patriots which is this beautiful book that they put out. This was like five years back, and I was looking at a lot of the old original designs for Pat the Patriot. I think the artist was Phil Bissell who drew those. He would draw the Gameday covers and they're very cartoony, so I was taking inspiration from a lof of that -- kind of like cartoons and comics. We could really do whatever we wanted so I said, why don't we create some kind of giant mega versions of the two teams? I was thinking about Godzilla, a little bit of South Park. It has hand-drawn type and then all the characters are hand-drawn as well."
Reaction to being chosen to design a poster:
"It sounded like it was too good to be true. I was like, this sounds awesome. A whole pack of posters? I had no idea how it would actually go. I was like, I'm just going to apply and see how it goes. I couldn't believe it, though. I was jumping around the house when I got the news."