Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

David Andrews may be from Georgia, but he's done more than make New England his home over the course of the last eight years.
While becoming a captain on the field, the Patriots center has displayed the same leadership characteristics off it. For his contributions to the community, Andrews recently was recognized by two local non-profits: the Joe Andruzzi Foundation and the Hockomock Area YMCA.
Andrews and Patriots Hall of Famer Steve Nelson attended the 17th Annual Legends Ball on Tuesday and were named 2022 Legends Honorees by the Hockomock Area YMCA for their passion and commitment to children and adults with special needs and their families.
The dinner benefitted the Hockomock Area YMCA's Integration Initiative program, providing these children and young adults with special needs and their families an opportunity to be included in all aspects of the YMCA community. Andrews also recently visited the Hockomock Area YMCA to play pickleball with the Livestrong Program, which supports individuals impacted by cancer.
Earlier this month, at the Joe Andruzzi Foundation's 15th Annual Gala, Andrews was named a 2022 Game Changer for his help with JAF's mission. The event raised more than $880 thousand to remove financial barriers for those undergoing cancer treatment.