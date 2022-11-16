Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Wed Nov 16 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

New England Patriots center David Andrews is a captain on and off the field, and was recognized by the Joe Andruzzi Foundation and YMCA for his charitable contributions.

Nov 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

David Andrews.PDC

David Andrews may be from Georgia, but he's done more than make New England his home over the course of the last eight years.

While becoming a captain on the field, the Patriots center has displayed the same leadership characteristics off it. For his contributions to the community, Andrews recently was recognized by two local non-profits: the Joe Andruzzi Foundation and the Hockomock Area YMCA.

Andrews and Patriots Hall of Famer Steve Nelson attended the 17th Annual Legends Ball on Tuesday and were named 2022 Legends Honorees by the Hockomock Area YMCA for their passion and commitment to children and adults with special needs and their families.

The dinner benefitted the Hockomock Area YMCA's Integration Initiative program, providing these children and young adults with special needs and their families an opportunity to be included in all aspects of the YMCA community. Andrews also recently visited the Hockomock Area YMCA to play pickleball with the Livestrong Program, which supports individuals impacted by cancer.

Earlier this month, at the Joe Andruzzi Foundation's 15th Annual Gala, Andrews was named a 2022 Game Changer for his help with JAF's mission. The event raised more than $880 thousand to remove financial barriers for those undergoing cancer treatment.

Learn more about the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, founded by former Patriot Joe Andruzzi, here. Learn more about the impact of the Hockomock Area YMCA here.

Related Content

news

Devin McCourty works Patriots bye weekend as guest analyst on CBS Sports

No days off for the New England Patriots safety, who picked up some hours on "The NFL Today" and "That Other Pregame Show" on Sunday.

news

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

The New England Patriots quarterback visited the Gerald and Darlene Jordan Club in Chelsea on Thursday, announcing the dedication of his My Cause My Cleats charity to the Boys & Girls Club.

news

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

New England Patriots players honored fallen service members with helmet decals against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Salute to Service initiative with TAPS, and representing U.S. Marine Captain Ross Reynolds, was personal for Joe Cardona.

news

Robert Kraft accepts National Leadership Award from United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

The award comes within days of Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism airing a television ad urging Americans to stand up to Jewish hate. Kraft says the ad will be the first of many.

news

Salute to Service: Patriots get competitive hosting pickleball tournament for military

New England Patriots players and alumni joined the Patriots Foundation on Tuesday, hosting a pickleball tournament for more than 40 members of the United States military.

news

How complete stranger inspired Lawrence and Andrea Guy's annual baby shower for single moms

The Guy Family Foundation hosted its second annual baby shower at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, inviting young single mothers who are expecting or recently had a baby. For Andrea, it's personal.

news

Patriots players get in Halloween spirit with group family costumes

New England Patriots players and their families embraced the holiday spirit on Halloween this year.

news

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

The longtime Patriots captain leads active players in career interceptions across the NFL. It was only fitting that he reach the milestone in his home state.

news

Patriots host Halloween costume party for pediatric cancer patients

More than 30 children battling cancer from Boston Children's Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Hasbro Children's Hospital, and Mass General Hospital attended the carnival-themed costume party.

news

Inside the Design: Nike shares inspiration for 2022 Patriots Air Force 1

The newest edition of the Patriots Air Force 1 Flyknit was released on Monday, making for the eighth collaboration with Nike on the signature sneaker.

news

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

'Everybody is looking forward to this event now. This started off as a thought to help shine a light on the Mattapan Teen Center and what those kids do, and it became a platform for them.'

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Bishop Feehan High School's Bryan Pinabell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 11/16: "They'll have a couple new wrinkles for us, and we'll have some new wrinkles for them"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Cameron Achord 11/15: "Our job as coaches are to just be teachers"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Brian Belichick on Zach Wilson's mobility 11/15: "He can run for a first down if you give him enough room"

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Vinnie Sunseri on Ivan Fears 11/15: "I've learned an extraordinary amount from coach Fears"

Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri addresses the media on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Do Your Job Mini: Behind-The-Scenes of Gillette Stadium's $225 Million Renovation Project for The 2023 Patriots Season

Go behind-the-scenes of Gillette Stadium's $225 Million renovation project as the construction team works to prepare the stadium for completion ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The project includes a newly transformed light house, the largest outdoor video board and new hospitality and function spaces to improve the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days in Foxboro.

Matthew Slater 11/14: "Everybody is playing for something, especially in our division"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November 14, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising