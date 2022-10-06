Patriots visit LIVESTRONG program at Foxboro YMCA for pickleball 

For a few players in particular, the cause hits especially close to home.

"In 2020, my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer," Judon shared with the group after introducing himself. "I felt like that was kind of a traumatic year for everybody going through COVID-19 and not seeing loved ones. But on top of that, I couldn't go back home to see my mom. I couldn't be with her at all the appointments she had to go through."

Judon, who is one of 10 siblings, could only resort to Facetime, text messages, and a lot of prayers to be there for his mother at that time.

Teammate Jonathan Jones was in a similar situation with his aunt, who received the same diagnosis two years ago and lost her husband halfway through her battle.