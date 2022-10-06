Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 06 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Bailey Zappe 10/5: "I am taking every rep like a game rep"

Bill Belichick 10/5: Lions are "a very aggressive football team"

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

Game Preview: Lions at Patriots

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

After Further Review: Patriots Pass Defense Among the NFL's Best Through Four Weeks

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How Will the Pats Handle Quarterback Situation Moving Forward?

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Packers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Packers

Patriots at Packers Highlights | NFL Week 4

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/2

Bill Belichick 10/2: "In the end, Rodgers was just too good"

Bailey Zappe 10/2: "I feel like we played well as a team"

Patriots visit LIVESTRONG program at Foxboro YMCA for pickleball 

In honor of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign, members of the New England Patriots visited adults impacted by cancer at the Hockomock Area YMCA's LIVESTRONG program.

Oct 06, 2022 at 10:51 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

2022_PDC WM (1)
Faith Worrell

When you mix professional football players and cancer survivors together, you can imagine things will get competitive – even if it's just over a few games of pickleball.

That was the atmosphere at the Hockomock Area YMCA in Foxborough on Tuesday when a handful of Patriots Players visited the LIVESTRONG program.

Matthew Judon, Jonathan Jones, David Andrews, Myles Bryant, and Jahlani Tavai were all in attendance for games, autographs, photo ops, and conversations with adults impacted by cancer to bring a little joy to their days.

For a few players in particular, the cause hits especially close to home.

"In 2020, my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer," Judon shared with the group after introducing himself. "I felt like that was kind of a traumatic year for everybody going through COVID-19 and not seeing loved ones. But on top of that, I couldn't go back home to see my mom. I couldn't be with her at all the appointments she had to go through."

Judon, who is one of 10 siblings, could only resort to Facetime, text messages, and a lot of prayers to be there for his mother at that time.

Teammate Jonathan Jones was in a similar situation with his aunt, who received the same diagnosis two years ago and lost her husband halfway through her battle.

"It made it kind of hard for her to get support from family, you know?" Jones said. "We all want to be there for loved ones, but COVID made it hard. But my aunt, I mean, she's a different lady. She's feisty. She's a fighter. She took it head on and she took it as a challenge."

Jones honored his aunt Angie in 2020 for My Cause My Cleats, and not long after, she was cancer-free to celebrate turning 53. Jones created the Next Step Foundation to raise awareness about the different types of breast cancer and support families impacted by it.

The mission aligns with that of the LIVESTRONG program.

The initiative provides comprehensive support programs to address specific challenges associated with diseases like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. The YMCA partnered with LIVESTRONG to help cancer survivors begin their journey toward recovery.

Along with building muscle mass and strength, increasing flexibility and endurance, and improving confidence and self-esteem, the program offers participants a sense of community. And in Tuesday's case, it allowed a few men and women to show off by beating professional athletes in pickleball.

The visit was part of the Patriots Foundation's month-long focus on healthcare and the NFL's Crucial Catch Campaign, and Judon left everyone with some words of encouragement.

"She took every treatment seriously, started changing what she ate, started to do different things," Judon said, relating his mother's journey to the strides being taken at the LIVESTRONG program.

"I'm so glad she did that and she made it through. Not only because she wanted to live, but I needed her to live. I need her in my life. I'm not ready for her to be gone, selfishly. So continue to fight, because we need you all."

Related Content

news

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots players give insight on their cultural heritage in support of the league wide initiative to help grow the NFL international fanbase.

news

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

The red throwback jerseys are making their long-awaited comeback against Detroit, so the entire brand has gone vintage ahead of Week 5.

news

Patriots players give special shoutouts on World Teachers' Day

New England Patriots players gave a special thanks to the influential educators who shaped their lives in honor of World Teachers' Day.

news

Patriots, Robert Kraft celebrate 16 cancer survivors with 2022 Day of Pampering

"We all have different cancers. We all have different journeys, but we all have that same fight. I hadn't anticipated that feeling -- I guess camaraderie is a word -- but it just feels stronger than that."

news

Patriots Foundation, CVS Health host Female-Led Nonprofit Summit at Gillette Stadium

With cornerstone partner CVS Health, the New England Patriots Foundation on Friday hosted their first Female-Led Nonprofit Summit at Gillette Stadium.

news

How Matthew Judon's pregame tradition made Patriots fan's first NFL game special

Nolan Urick finally had a chance to attend his first NFL game to see his favorite team play. Without knowing it, New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon gave him the experience of a lifetime.

news

Matthew Judon surprises Patriots super fan and the couple who saved his life

When Jamarc Tidwell's wheelchair got stuck in the tracks of an oncoming train, quick action from Matt and Megan Pohl saved his life and got him home in time to watch the Patriots game.

news

Patriots' Cody Davis named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3

Davis earned this week's honor after two recent sessions of "Cody's Gamers" -- his charitable initiative that serves to cheer up patients at Boston Children's Hospital through video games.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleaders set to debut new uniforms

The updated signature look was a labor of love, and symbolizes the bridge to a new era of leadership for the squad.

news

Patriots players pay visit to Museum of Fine Arts in Boston

Members of the New England Patriots visited the MFA, Boston to see the Obama Portraits Tour and a number of other exhibits.

news

No days off: Jalen Mills shares importance of good attendance with Providence elementary school

The New England corner went to Young Woods Elementary School in Providence on Tuesday for a pep rally to encourage students about the importance of attendance.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots visit LIVESTRONG program at Foxboro YMCA for pickleball

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/5

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Press Conference 10/5

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Focusing on Getting 'One Percent Better Every Day'

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise on Detroit offensive line 10/5: "There is a lot of size and strength"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/5: "I want that winning feeling on Sunday"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 10/5: "I am taking every rep like a game rep"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his locker room interview on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

David Andrews on Detroit 10/5: "They are a team that likes to blitz a lot"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/5: Lions are "a very aggressive football team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media from Gillette Stadium Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Patriots Throwback Red Jersey to Make 2022 Debut During Week 5 vs. Lions

The New England Patriots will wear their new red throwback jerseys for the first time at Gillette Stadium during the Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising