Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

Catching up with Hunter Henry

Josh McDaniels on Carolina Panthers Defense 11/2: "They are fast at all three levels"

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Chargers

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Chargers

Full Patriots vs. Chargers highlights: NFL Week 8

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 27-24 win in LA

What Went Right: Patriots win on the road

Bill Belichick 10/31: "Our players showed a lot of resilience"

Mac Jones 10/31: "We played together and didn't quit"

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Adrian Phillips swipes deflected INT against former team

Mac Jones threads needle to N'Keal Harry for 15 yards

Nick Folk's 48-yard FG puts Patriots back on top

Adrian Phillips with a Spectacular Pick-Six vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Patriots DB Adrian Phillips Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Nov 03, 2021 at 08:29 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Phillips_Wk8_POTW_2500x1406

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots DB Adrian Phillips was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It is the first Player of the Week honor for Phillips and the first Defensive Player of the Week honor for a Patriots player since Kyle Van Noy in Week 4 of the 2019 season. It is the second Player of the Week honor for the Patriots in 2021. Kicker Nick Folk was named Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the win at Houston on Oct. 10.

On Sunday, Phillips intercepted two passes against his former team and returned the second pick 26 yards for a touchdown to help the Patriots rally to a victory. Phillips, who played the first six seasons of his career with the Chargers, came up with the first pick-six of his career with 10:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. He also intercepted a pass in the second quarter with 1:06 left in the first half and returned the ball 12 yards to the Chargers 40-yard line to help get in position for a field goal. It was Phillips' first game with two interceptions.

2021_headshots_recropped__0021_Phillips_Adrian_2021

Adrian Phillips

#21 DB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • College: Texas

Related Content

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/31

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on their 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Postgame Quotes 10/31

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and select players comment on their 24-27 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
news

Patriots Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale to the active roster.
news

Patriots sign OL James Ferentz and LB Calvin Munson to the 53-man roster; Sign DB De'Vante Bausby and DB Brian Poole to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and LB Calvin Munson to the 53-man roster from the Miami practice squad. In addition, the Patriots have signed DB De'Vante Bausby and DB Brian Poole to the practice squad.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
news

Patriots place LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve; Release DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Deliver Highest-Rated Weekly Program in the Boston Market in Dominant Victory over the Jets

The Patriots notched their 12th straight victory against the New York Jets, 54-13, on Sunday as the game's broadcast ranked firmly as Boston's top program of the week. The CBS broadcast averaged 985,900 viewers as fans across New England tuned in to watch the Patriots complete the season sweep of their division rival. 
news

Cardinal Spellman's Kahn Chace Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a thrilling 22-20, double-overtime victory over undefeated conference powerhouse St. Mary's (Lynn) on Friday night, Cardinal Spellman High School's Kahn Chace has been named the seventh New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/25

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 25, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 22, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/20

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
